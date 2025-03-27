Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Reveals DC Comics Damage Kingdom Come Red Platinum

McFarlane Toys prepares for the fall of their DC Multiverse but is going out with bang as they debut new DC Comics 7” figure

Article Summary McFarlane Toys debuts DC Multiverse 7" figures in 2025 with rare Red Platinum Editions.

Limited Red Platinum figures, including Damage and Starman, are available via McFarlane's EQL program.

Damage, a key figure in Kingdom Come, is bundled with Starman for $55.98, sales end March 31.

These intricately detailed figures include Ultra Articulation and a reprint comic book.

A new set of chase DC Multiverse figures is hitting shelves in 2025 with Red Platinum Edition figures. These limited-edition chase variants will be randomly distributed within cases at major retailers like Walmart, Target, and GameStop. These are the same as previous years, but now the red sticker will indicate a brand new figure that is only offered in limited edition standing. McFarlane recently unveiled a new DC Comics Direct Page Punchers figure featuring Kingdom Come Superman, and alongside him, a new Red Platinum Editions are set to release. This includes Starman and Damage from the pages of that legendary Mark Waid and Alex Ross Kingdom Comecomic.

DC Comics Damage is a young hero who is manipulated by the Joker's followers and loses control of his powers. This leads to the destruction of Kansas and millions of deaths, forcing Superman to finally come out of retirement. Damage is a very unique figure to bring to life, but he was a catalyst for the Kingdom Come story. McFarlane is giving DC Comics fans a chance to snag up this new Red Platinum right through McFarlane Toys Store's EQL program. Damage is only being offered in a bundle with Starman for $55.98. This limited-time opportunity is open until Monday, March 31, so enter while you can. If you miss out, keep an eye out for these new DC Comics Page Punchers figures arriving in stores in April 2025.

Damage (DC Comics Page Punchers: Kingdom Come) Red Platinum

"Starman and Damage are based on their look from the KINGDOM COME comic. Set at the dawn of the 21st century in a world spinning out of control, KINGDOM COME is a riveting, alternate reality story pitting the old guard–Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and others–against a new, uncompromising generation of heroes in a war that will determine the future of the planet."

Damage is based on his look from the KINGDOM COME comic.

Red Platinum Edition 7" Figures

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure, designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Also includes English-only reprint comic book.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!