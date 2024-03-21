Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars, The Acolyte

Jedi Master Indara Brings Balance To Hasbro's New The Acolyte Figures

A new assortment of Star Wars collectibles are blasting into a galaxy near us as Hasbro becomes one with the force once again

Article Summary Hasbro unveils The Acolyte figures, including Jedi Master Indara for $24.99.

Star Wars returns to the High Republic era on Disney+ in June 2024.

Jedi Master Indara, portrayed by Carrie-Anne Moss, debuts in a striking trailer.

Collectors can pre-order this new addition to The Black Series starting today.

An old enemy is rising as Star Wars is taking fans back a hundred years for their newest Force-sensitive tale with The Acolyte. Coming to life from the era of the High Republic, a new Star Wars story is ready to unfold on Disney+ in June 2024. This new series will bring back the Jedi and in numbers, as time is flush with the warriors of peace and justice across the galaxy once again. Some of these new characters include Jedi Master Indara, played by Trinity herself, Carrie-Anne Moss. Not much is known about this Master Jedi, but she surely made an impression in the new trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series.

Hasbro has revealed that the world of The Acolyte will be coming to Star Wars: The Black Series, with Jedi Master Indara making the cut. This new set of figures features brand new sculpts, with Indara coming with a fabric and removable robe and green lightsaber. New The Black Series packaging will be featured for this, featuring a new box-style with the artwork returning on the side. Star Wars fans can bring home Jedi Master Indara in Summer 2024 for $24.99, and pre-orders arrive today at most online retailers like Hasbro Pulse at 1 PM EST.

Trinity Enter A Galaxy Far, Far Away for The Acolyte

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES JEDI MASTER INDARA – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Summer 2024). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES JEDI MASTER INDARA figure, inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE."

"At the end of the High Republic era, a former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes – but the forces they confront turn out to be far more sinister and personal than anticipated. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and Lightsaber accessory with a removable blade. Available for pre-order 3/21 at 1pm ET at Amazon, Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers."

