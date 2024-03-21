Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars, The Acolyte

Jedi Master Sol Kicks Off Hasbro's New Star Wars: The Acolyte Figures

A new assortment of Star Wars collectibles are blasting into a galaxy near us as Hasbro becomes one with the force once again

Article Summary New Star Wars: The Acolyte figures by Hasbro announced, featuring Jedi Master Sol.

The Acolyte is set in the High Republic era, 100 years before The Phantom Menace.

Hasbro's 6-inch Black Series figure of Master Sol includes a blue lightsaber and fabric cloak.

Pre-orders for the anticipated Summer 2024 release begin today at various online retailers.

A new era of Star Wars has arrived as Disney is taking fans into the era of the High Republic. Taking place a hundred years before Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, the Jedi are back to being a prominent force in the galaxy. However, it is time for the Sith to start to rise and it begins here with the upcoming new live-action series The Acolyte. The Acolyte will feature a brand new story and a whole new assortment of Jedi from an age we have not seen in live-action before. One of which is Jedi Master Sol, who is a highly respected Master in the Jedi Order and is very strong in the ways of the Force.

The Acolyte will focus on Master Sol as he confronts a dangerous warrior from his past as dark secrets unravel around them. Hasbro has revealed that a whole wave of Star Wars: The Acolyte figures are on the way, including Jedi Master Sol. Master Jedi will come with his blue lightsaber, a fabric cloak, a new Jedi body sculpt, and he will be featured in the new Black Series packaging. Pre-orders of the new Star Wars: The Acolyte wave arrives today (3/21) at 1 PM at most online retailers like Hasbro Pulse for $24.99 with a Summer 2024 release.

Star Wars: The Acolyte Figures Are Coming from Hasbro

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES JEDI MASTER SOL – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Summer 2024). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES JEDI MASTER SOL figure, inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE."

"At the end of the High Republic era, a former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes – but the forces they confront turn out to be far more sinister and personal than anticipated. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and Lightsaber accessory with a removable blade. Available for pre-order 3/21 at 1pm ET at Amazon, Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers."

