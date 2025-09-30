Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, john wick

John Wick Comes Out of Retirement with New Hot Toys 1/6 Figure

Hot Toys is ready to expand your collection with a brand new set of impressive 1/6 scale figures including the return of John Wick

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a detailed 1/6 scale John Wick figure inspired by Keanu Reeves' legendary assassin.

The collectible features a finely tailored black suit, battle-damaged head sculpt, and rolling eyes.

Comes loaded with pistols, rifles, sniper gun, knives, and the iconic pencil for ultimate authenticity.

Pre-orders are not live yet; collectors can RSVP on Sideshow Collectibles to secure this epic figure.

John Wick is one of modern cinema's most iconic action heroes, brought to life by Keanu Reeves in the stylish, adrenaline-fueled John Wick film franchise. Once a legendary assassin known as the Baba Yaga, John sought peace after falling in love and leaving the underworld behind. However, the murder of his dog—a final gift from his late wife—pulls him back into a brutal world of assassins, crime lords, and global conspiracies. It appears that he is coming out of retirement as Hot Toys honors this legendary character with the 1/6th scale John Wick figure.

This meticulously crafted tribute captures his sleek, lethal style with a finely tailored all-black suit. He features some impressive detail, including a battle-damaged head sculpt that resembles Keanu Reeves. As for other feats, John Wick will have rolling eyes and an arsenal of detailed weapons, including pistols, rifles, shotguns, sniper rifles, knives, and yes, the iconic pencil is even included. Step into the world of assassins once again for a mission of vengeance, and pre-orders are not live just yet. Collectors can RSVP for one on Sideshow Collectibles right now.

Hot Toys – 1/6 Scale John Wick Collectible Figure

"Once a legendary assassin who vanished into retirement, John Wick sought peace in a quiet life away from the blood-soaked underworld. But when tragedy struck and ruthless enemies took away his last remaining solace, the man they once called the Baba Yaga was forced back into the shadows he left behind. Hot Toys is proud to present the 1/6th scale John Wick Collectible Figure, meticulously crafted the legendary hitman."

"The figure features a newly developed head sculpt with battle-damaged paint applications and separate rolling eyeballs, complemented by a meticulously sculpted, slicked-back hairstyle. With twelve interchangeable hands, from fists and commanding open gestures to suit-holding and gun-holding, this figure enables dynamic action and expressive poses. The finely tailored costume highlights John Wick's signature all-black look."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!