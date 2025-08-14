Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Johnny Blaze Returns with Retro Marvel Legends Ghost Rider Reissue

Hasbro is bringing back some pretty popular Marvel Legends figures to fight back against the second hand market including Johnny Blaze

Johnny Blaze, the original Ghost Rider, first blazed into Marvel Comics in Marvel Spotlight #5, published in 1972. Created by Gary Friedrich, Roy Thomas, and Mike Ploog, this stunt motorcyclist made a desperate pact with the demon Mephisto to save his adoptive father. However, the deal cursed him to become the Spirit of Vengeance, transforming him into a flaming-skulled, hellfire biker that emerges whenever innocent blood is spilled. Ghost Rider has an impressive assortment of Marvel Legends figures, but one has always stood out, and that was the Marvel Legends Retro Johnny Blaze.

Once sold out, Hasbro has announced the reissue of Ghost Rider in his glorious retro card back design. The figure features his signature Marvel Comics design with a flaming chain, swappable hands, flame effects, and a fiery Johnny head sculpt. Bring home the future of the Spirit of Vengeance once again for $24.99, and pre-orders are live on Fan Channel sites like Hasbro Pulse with a November 2025 release.

Marvel Legends Series Ghost Rider

"Bring the wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Marvel Legends Series vintage Ghost Rider! Fully articulated 6-inch scale action figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel comics. Comes with 6 accessories and retro-style blister card packaging."

MARVEL COMICS-INSPIRED: This classic Ghost Rider figure is inspired by Johnny Blaze's appearance throughout Marvel comics

PREMIUM DESIGN, DECO, AND ARTICULATION: Over 20 points of articulation with fully poseable head, arms, and legs for dynamic poses on your shelf

RETRO-STYLE BLISTER CARD: Display this figure on your shelf with collectible packaging designed to recreate the classic Marvel Legends releases

6 COMICS-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: Comes with 6 character-based accessories, including flame chain, alternate head, alternate hands, and Power FX

SPIRIT OF VENGEANCE: Wielding supernatural abilities and weapons from the back of his flaming motorcycle, Ghost Rider roams the mortal world

