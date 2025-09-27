Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, mortal kombat

Johnny Cage Enters the Fight with New 1/10 Mortal Kombat Statue

Iron Studios is back with some brand new Art Scale statues including the arrival of a new fighter from the Mortal Kombat series

Article Summary Johnny Cage from Mortal Kombat gets a detailed 1/10 scale statue by Iron Studios, capturing his classic look.

The design features Johnny shirtless with his iconic sunglasses and Mortal Kombat logo base for true fans.

Statue pre-orders are live at $199.99, with an expected release date of June 2026 via the Iron Online Store.

Iron Studios is renowned for its high-fidelity collectibles with expert sculpting and premium details.

Johnny Cage, real name John Carlton, debuted in the original Capcom Mortal Kombat fighting game back in 1992. He is a cocky, Hollywood action star who is known for his martial arts films, and entered the Mortal Kombat tournament to prove that his on-screen skills were real. Initially inspired by actor Jean-Claude Van Damme, Johnny was created to bring comic relief and celebrity satire to the gritty world of Mortal Kombat. Despite his arrogance, he proved to be a skilled and brave fighter, eventually becoming one of Earthrealm's key defenders.

Iron Studios now adds Johnny to their Mortal Kombat 1/10 Art Scale statue roster, showing the Hollywood star signing some autographs before taking down the next fighter. Standing 9.2" tall, Johnny Cage is nicely sculpted, showing a shirtless design from the first game with enhanced, realistic details. Of course, his signature sunglasses are included, and Iron Studios has placed him on a themed base with the iconic Mortal Kombat logo at the front. Pre-orders are already live for the 1/10 Johnny Cage statue for $199.99 on the Iron Online Store, with a June 2026 release date.

Johnny Cage – Mortal Kombat – Art Scale 1/10 – Iron Studios

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!