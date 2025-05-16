Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: johnny thunder, lego, LEGO City

Johnny Thunder Returns to LEGO with Arctic Polar Express Train

It is brick built world out there and LEGO continues to bring it to life as they debut new sets for LEGO City with Johnny Thunder

Article Summary Johnny Thunder returns in LEGO City’s new Explorers’ Arctic Polar Express Train set for 2025.

This 1,517-piece set features a remote-controlled train, mountain tunnel, and arctic gear.

Includes Johnny Thunder minifigure, five explorers, two Arctic foxes, and 22 pieces of track.

STEM-focused playset encourages creativity with digital building guides via the LEGO Builder app.

Johnny Thunder is one of LEGO's classic adventurers and starred in the Adventurers theme sets from the late 1990s and early 2000s. Before they gained the rights to make Indiana Jones LEGOs, this series was inspired by Dr. Jones and other pulp action heroes. Johnny Thunder traveled the world from Egyptian tombs to jungle ruins, facing off against mummies, ancient traps, and rivals. He always wears his fedora and red bandana, but vanished for years, only to return with new LEGO City Explorer sets.

Johnny Thunder is now back with the new Explorers' Arctic Polar Express Train set that comes in at 1,517 pieces. Explore the tundra with this set, which features a remote-controlled LEGO-powered up train that measures 27.5" long. The set has 22 pieces of track along with a mountain tunnel with a rockfall gimmick, 5 other explorers, and plenty of gear to help them on their arctic mission. Discover the habitat of two Arctic foxes with this set that is priced at $209.99. Johnny Thunder is ready for yet another mission in August 2025, and pre-orders are already live.

LEGO City Explorers' Arctic Polar Express Train w/ Johnny Thunder

"Delight a fan of STEM toys and pretend play with the LEGO® Explorers' Arctic Polar Express Train (60470). This premium playset for ages 7 plus features a remote-controlled LEGO Powered Up locomotive with a snowplow, panoramic passenger car, flatcar and snow tractor. Kids get 22 pieces of train track, a toy mountain tunnel with a rockfall function, an outpost building and a mining cave. Just add the Johnny Thunder and 5 explorer minifigures, plus 2 Arctic fox figures, and let the adventures begin."

"This model train set includes a printed building guide and digital instructions in the LEGO Builder app. Here, kids can zoom in and rotate models in 3D, save sets and track their progress as they build. LEGO City sets come with cool toy vehicles, realistic structures and fun characters that inspire creativity. Set contains 1,517 pieces."

