Join the New Republic with Star Wars Carson Teva from Hasbro

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they have unveiled a new set of Star Wars figures including Carson Teva

Pre-orders available for $16.99 on Fan Channel sites, launching summer 2025.

Carson Teva is a New Republic pilot introduced in Star Wars: The Mandalorian, portrayed by Paul Sun-Hyung Lee. As a captain in the New Republic's Starfighter Corps, Teva helps patrol the Outer Rim, ensuring peace and order in the aftermath of the Empire's fall. He first encountered Din Djarin while investigating Imperial remnants in Season 1 and then became a recurring character with whom he would cross paths. Unlike many bureaucratic officials in the New Republic, Teva recognizes the danger posed by Imperial loyalists, particularly Moff Gideon. His attempts to warn his superiors in Season 3 about rising threats are often brushed aside, highlighting the Republic's blind spots.

Carson Teva is now ready to join your Star Wars collection with his very own Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figure. This New Republic hero featured an impressive likeness to Paul Sun-Hyung Lee and features his signature jacketed look rather than the standard X-Wing pilot suit. He will also come with a removable helmet and blaster, allowing for both in-space and ground displays. Pre-orders are already live for $16.99 on Fan Channel sites like Hasbro Pulse, with an August 2025 release date.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Carson Teva The Vintage Collection

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 | Pre-order on March 26 at 1 PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, and fan channel retailers; available Summer 2025) Celebrate the legacy of Star Wars with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION. Based on STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN, this 3.75-inch-scale Carson Teva figure makes a great addition to any fan's collection."

"Comes with 2 accessories for dynamic poseability on fan shelves. Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, this figure features Kenner branding and package design with a unique VC number for collectability (VC #363). Reimagine favorite scenes with other THE VINTAGE COLLECTION figures and vehicles from the STAR WARS galaxy (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

