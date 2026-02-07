Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, newlitg

KPop Demon Hunters in The Daily LITG, 7th of February 2026

KPop Demon Hunters were the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday once more. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

KPop Demon Hunters were the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday once more. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead.

KPop Demon Hunters and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday

LITG one year ago, David Boreanaz commenting on Sarah Michelle Gellar's return to Buffy

LITG two years ago… Batman #142

LITG three years ago, Boom Studios To Kickstart "Season Six-And-A-Half" Of The Expanse

LITG four years ago, The Rock Vs Joe Rogan

LITG five years ago, Cobra Kai and Pokémon GO

LITG six years ago – Death Note Returned

And Darth Vader changed things.

LITG seven years ago – Shadowbringers were coming

And Lex Luthor was wrong again.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Richard Bruning , former EIC at Capital Comics, former creative director at DC, art director and consulting editor for Berger Books.

, former EIC at Capital Comics, former creative director at DC, art director and consulting editor for Berger Books. Bob Camp , artist on G.I. Joe, Crazy Magazine, Bizarre Adventures, Savage Tales, Conan the Barbarian, and The 'Nam.

, artist on G.I. Joe, Crazy Magazine, Bizarre Adventures, Savage Tales, Conan the Barbarian, and The 'Nam. Paul Castiglia, writer and editor on Archie Comics and Sonic The Hedgehog.

writer and editor on Archie Comics and Sonic The Hedgehog. Brandon Spicer, artist for Cry Havoc Creations

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

