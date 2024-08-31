Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Joker Gets Into the Christmas Spirit with McFarlane Toys

Target kicks off their latest Geek Out 2024 event with McFarlane Toys bringing plenty of new exclusives like animated Joker

Article Summary McFarlane Toys releases a new Joker figure for Batman: The Animated Series fans.

The Joker's holiday outfit includes Christmas accessories like a tree, candy cane, and ornaments.

Pre-orders for the $24.99 figure are live exclusively on Target, with an October 2024 release date.

Collect all four figures in the wave to build Maxie Zeus from Batman: The Animated Series.

McFarlane Toys is getting animated once again as they debut a new DC Direct wave for Batman: The Animated Series. These figures stand 6" tall and capture the art style that Bruce Timm brought to life in the 90s. This new wave brings some specific episodes to life, like Christmas with the Joker, which was the second episode to air for Batman: The Animated Series. The episode follows the Joker (voiced by Mark Hamill) who has escaped Arkham Asylum on Christmas Eve and takes Gotham City hostage. This forces Batman and Robin to stop him, and it truly helps highlight the talent of Hamill and his Joker that would soon become a golden standard for the character.

Holiday cheer now arrives from McFarlane Toys for this figure featuring Joker in a holiday outfit. He will also come with some Christmas accessories like a tree, candy cane, ornaments, and an elf hand. There are four figures in this wave, and when all are united, it will build Maxie Zeus from Batman: The Animated Series. Pre-orders are already live only on Target for $24.99, and he is set for an October 2024 release. Be on the lookout for Batgirl, Two-Face, and Lightning Strikes Batman to finish this set.

Batman: The Animated Series Christmas with the Joker

"The Joker possesses what must arguably be the most dangerous criminal mind on the planet. With no moral compass to speak of and a sick sense of humor that derives joy from witnessing the pain of others, the notorious Clown Prince of Crime is the smiling foil to the Batman's grim and serious demeanor. With a reputation as infamous as that of the Dark Knight, The Joker has become a one-man movement in the city of Gotham City, attracting a sea of followers as he proceeds to indulge in unthinkable crimes that would give even the cruelest career criminal pause."

THE JOKER™ is based on the television show BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™

Accessories include 4 extra hands, Christmas tree with decorations, doll hand, and MAXIE ZEUS Collect-to-build torso piece

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

