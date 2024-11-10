Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Jokerized Batman: Last Knight on Earth Figure Debuts from McFarlane

Return to the DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they unveiled a new set of DC Comics figures inspired by the madness of the Joker

Article Summary Discover the Jokerized Batman figure from McFarlane Toys, a Target exclusive that's a must-have for collectors.

Inspired by DC's "Batman: The Last Knight on Earth," see Batman in a new Joker-themed twist.

Features include Joker's head in a lantern, playing cards, and a detailed 7” scale with 22 articulation points.

Perfect for fans, this unique Batman collectible reflects a post-apocalyptic, Joker-infested Gotham.

Batman: The Last Knight on Earth was a wicked DC Comics miniseries from Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo. It featured a version of Batman that awakens in a post-apocalyptic world with no memory of how he got here. Unlike previous stores, Gotham is in ruins, and all his superhero friends are gone. He travels this brane wasteland with the severed of the Joker, taking on new twisted versions of heroes and villains. McFarlane Toys even brought this comic to life with a whole wave of figures, and now the Last Knight on Earth is back. Batman is now embracing his Joker side with a new Target Exclusive Jokerized figure showing off his new green and purple asylum outfit.

The Dark Knight is even sporting some new Joker-themed makeup, along with a Joker head in a lantern and a baton. Other themed accessories include some twisted Joker playing cards, a marked-up art card, a themed card holder, and a purple display stand. These fun Joker figures are fun for DC Comics fans to collect the madness of the Clown Prince of Crime and are priced at $24.99. Fans can start to find these figures now exclusive to Target and be on the lookout for more twisted creations from McFarlane as well.

Jokerized Batman: Last Knight on Earth – Target Exclusive

"In a dystopian future, Bruce Wayne wakes up in Arkham Asylum—he still has his youth, but he was never Batman. Bruce dons his Bat-cowl, breaks out of the asylum, and—accompanied by The Joker's animated, severed head—begins a surreal journey to solve the mystery of his past and find out who's responsible for destroying the world. Encountering both friends and enemies along the way, the Dark Knight's quest through the devastated landscape may prove to be his last adventure ever."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Batman features "JOKERIZED" deco

Includes Jokerized accessories: 4 playing cards, collector card holder, a baton, lantern holding Joker's head, and base

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

