Jubilee Brings the Fireworks with New Marvel MAFEX X-Men Figure

Jubilee has arrived as the newest MAFEX figure from Medicom as the legendary X-Men is bringing the sparks to the team

Article Summary Discover Jubilee's explosive return with a new MAFEX figure capturing her iconic comic book style.

Features include swappable heads, a fabric trench coat, and firework effects to enhance any collection.

Pre-order now for an August 2025 release, adding excitement to your X-Men action figure lineup.

Explore upcoming Medicom figures like X-Man and unique versions of Cyclops and Wolverine.

Medicom is back as they unveiled their latest Marvel Comics MAFEX figure as another iconic X-Men has arrived. Jubilation Lee, aka Jubilee, is now ready to join your mutant team with brand new releases, capturing her appearance from the comics. Jubilee first appeared in Uncanny X-Men #244 back in 1989, and she "has the X-Gene to create to generate explosive energy plasmoids, similar to fireworks. However, it was not until her debut in X-Men: The Animated Series that she would bring her character into the fight, leading viewers into the world of the X-Men. Now she is back with an impressive new figure with a yellow fabric trench coat and a variety of firework effects.

Medicom has also included a variety of swappable heads, including glasses up, glasses down, and with bubble gum. Her bright-colored outfit is popping with this release, and she will be a great addition for any comic or TV show fans. Pre-orders are already live for Jubilee and she is priced at $109.99, and she is set for an August 2025 release date. Be sure to be on the lookout for some of the other upcoming X-Men Medicom figures with X-Man, as well as the Age of Apocalypse version of Cyclops and Wolverine.

Marvel MAFEX No.253 X-Men Jubilee (Comic) Action Figure

"Based on her X-Men comics appearance, Jubilee has joined her MAFEX comrades to help save the day! This figure features dynamic articulation and detailing lifted directly from the comics that brings this gum-chewing and pyrotechnic energy blastin' mall rat to life! Order your X-Men Jubilee action figure today and get ready to add some explosive vibes to your X-Men collection!"

Box Contents

Jubilee figure

3 Alternate head scuplts Neutral head Visor down angry head Chewing gum head

Interchangeable hands

2 Long energy effect pieces

2 Fists of energy effect pieces

2 Small energy effect pieces

