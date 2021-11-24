Judge Dredd and Judge Death Coming Soon from Hiya Toys

Coming out of the pages of 2000 AD, the world of Judge Dredd is coming to Hiya Toys as their reveal their newest 1/18 scale line. Two figures are kicking off the line with the leading man himself Judge Dredd, as well as his nemesis Judge Death following close behind. Each figure will stand roughly 4 inches tall, will come with corresponding accessories, and are highly detailed. Hiya Toys did reveal the roadmap for their upcoming Judge Dredd lineup as well with Judge Fear and Judge Mortis releasing in Fall 2022. The Lawmaster will also be in the works, going collectors a highly detailed vehicle to pose or display with their Dredd line. Lastly, Hiya Toys is getting into the world of 1/12 scale figures as a 6" Judge Dredd will be coming in June 2022, so stay tuned for more information on him when it arrives. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but collectors will be able to find him at local comic book stores as well as here when live.

"Rebellion and Hiya Toys are proud to announce a new line of four-inch and six-inch articulated figures based on the world of Judge Dredd, from the pages of the bestselling comic British comic, 2000 AD! Hitting stores in time for Judge Dredd's 45th anniversary in March, this brand new range of fully possible figures draw on more than four decades of ground-breaking comic books set in the world of the classic character created by John Wagner and Carlos Ezquerra in 1977."

"The new collaboration begins with two 1:18 scale, four inch PVC action figures – the legendary lawman of the future, Judge Dredd, and his ultimate foe – the superfiend, Judge Death! One of the world's most famous comic book characters, Judge Dredd has been patrolling the mean streets of Mega-City for forty-five years and this dynamic and fully poseable figure of perfectly captures his iconic look, drawing on the artwork of legendary artists such as Carlos Ezquerra, Mick McMahon, Brian Bolland, Cliff Robinson and more! With 19 points of articulation, he comes with shoulder and joint pads, chain and badge of office, boot holster, utility belt, and imposing helmet. He also comes to with trademark Lawgiver gun, which also fits into the holster on his boot, and Daystick club accessories."