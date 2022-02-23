Jurassic Park T-Rex Roars Once Again with New Prime 1 Statue

Prime 1 Studio has just announced that they will be re-releasing their Jurassic Park Rotunda T-Rex statue. However, this new release is giving collectors a smaller scaled statue and quite a bit of a price difference compared to its first release. Coming in at 14.5 inches tall, the final scene of Jurassic Park is recreated as the "When Dinosaurs Ruled The Earth" banner falls over the Tyrannosaurus Rex. Prime 1 Studio has removed the added Velociraptors for this 1/8 scale version, but incredible detail remains even with added battle scars. The banner is fabric allowing for some customization among Jurassic Park fans, and it will be an incredible piece for any fan of the film with a price that is fair for what you're getting. The Legacy Museum Collection Jurassic Park (Film) Rotunda T-Rex Statue from Prime 1 Studio is priced at $899, set to release in August 2023, and pre-orders are live and found here.

"Legacy Museum Collection Jurassic Park (Film) Rotunda T-REX Non Scale – Prime 1 Studio is excited to include another version of a fan-favorite dinosaur to our Legacy Museum Collection Series: Rotunda T-Rex from Jurassic Park! At the moment of their greatest terror, Dr. Alan Grant, Dr. Ellie Sadler, and John Hammond's grandchildren were sure they would be killed in the most savage way by a team of Velociraptors. But then, out of nowhere, Jurassic Park's T-Rex joins the fight and defeats the Raptors in the amazing climax of the legendary film!"

"This cathartic moment was so thoroughly enjoyed by all audiences around the world that Prime 1 Studio's artistic team decided that it should be remembered once more for the T-Rex's victory lap, as anything else. In this smaller version than our LMCJP-07, our talented sculptors and painters have given the T-Rex its own moment without the interference of the defeated Velociraptors. The T-Rex gets her moment to shine as she lets out a terrifying, victorious roar. The T-Rex still bears the trophies of battle she endured during the ferocious fight. She's scarred with gashes from Raptor claws and teeth…Her tough hide, rendered in lifelike saurian scales and coloring…Her muscles tense from the heat of battle!"

"She stands at a proud 14.5 inches in the middle of Jurassic Park's Visitor Center Rotunda, roaring to proclaim her victory! We had equipped this iconic statue with its own fabric "When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth" banner, so you can drape it over her in commemoration of the epic movie scene or set it aside so she can bask in her glory. Rotunda T-Rex fits perfectly with the other dinosaurs in the Legacy Museum Collection! Snap her up before she snaps at you!"