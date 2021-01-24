Jurassic Park Gets a New Prehistoric Statue From Beast Kingdom

Beast Kingdom has unleashed the Tyrannosaurus Rex, king of the dinosaurs, with their newest statue. The hit film Jurassic Park comes to life with this amazing new D-Stage Diorama statue. The T-REx is shown breaking out of the iconic gate of Jurassic Park and crushing one of the park's vehicles. The statue will have a light-up function as well, where the torches on the gate will come to life right befit your eyes. The dynamic diorama base is backed with great detail, from the foliage to the goat appetizer that can please fans old and new. This 7-inch statue will be a great way to show off your love for one of the greats movies of all time.

This statue is a great piece for any fan of the series; it is packed with fun detail, lights, and a goat. Capture the film that started it all with this amazing collectible that will be a great piece for the office or house. The Jurassic Park Park Gate D-Stage Statue from Beast Kingdom will be priced at $36.99. It is set to release in July 2021, and pre-orders are already live, and fans can find it located here. If you need more Steven Spielberg action, then also check out the upcoming E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial D-Stage statue.

"Straight from Steven Spielberg's 1990s Jurassic Park films, prehistoric behemoths will soon arrive in Beast Kingdom! ⁣Beast Kingdom is proud to present a new addition to the D-Stage series, the Jurassic Park Gate. The classic T-Rex logo from the first movie is reproduced on the gate and surrounded by the "ancient" scenes of the park. To bring back the excitement for all of the dinosaur fans, there is the biggest carnivore on land, Tyrannosaurus Rex. With its incredibly strong body and seemingly countless razor teeth, no creature can easily escape a T-Rex in pursuit. A goat stands in back to draw the hungry T-Rex out of hiding. Can you safely escape the hunt of the T-Rex? This is a classic collectible that dinosaur fans must not miss!⁣"

⁣**All the flame effects on the park gates have a light-up function, faithfully restoring the scenes in the movie**⁣

