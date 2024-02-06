Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: godzilla, Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah, hiya toys

New Godzilla Hokkaido Version Figure Coming Soon from Hiya Toys

The King of the Monsters is back as Hiya Toys debuts their latest Exquisite Basic Series featuring a Hokkaido Godzilla

The Godzilla Hokkaido Version figure stands 7 inches tall with swappable hands and articulation.

Pre-orders are live for the Q4 2024 release, priced at $51 via the Hiya Toys Store.

Godzilla's detailed design reflects his appearance from the iconic battle in Hokkaido.

Released in 1991, Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah easily stands as a hallmark in the Godzilla franchise, as it captivates audiences with its epic clash of titanic proportions. Directed by Kazuki Ōmori, the film showcases the iconic battle between Godzilla and his arch-nemesis, King Ghidorah, amidst a storyline of time traveling and epic action. The story follows travelers from the 23rd-century Earth Union Organization who have arrived in the past with the hopes of erasing Godzilla from history. However, their reckless plan alters the past as they reintroduce King Ghidorah to the world, and now Hiya Toys is capturing the film's hero.

A new Hiya Exquisite Basic Series Godzilla figure is on the way, with a brand new 7" tall figure inspired by his 1991 Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah appearance. This Hokkaido Version is meticulously crafted and highly detailed, capturing his fearsome presence with articulation and a pair of swappable hands. Take your kaiju collection to new levels with this delightful release and put the Monsterverse in its place with a classic King of the Monsters design. Hopefully, this release means an Exquisite King Ghidorah is on the way, and fans can find this king for $51. Pre-orders are already live through the Hiya Toys Store, with Godzilla getting a Q4 2024 release.

HIYA Exquisite Basic Series Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah

"The story follows the battle with Biollante in 1989. Three time-travelers from the 23rd-century Earth Union Organization arrive in Japan, revealing that Godzilla will become their greatest enemy in the future. To prevent this apocalypse, they propose going back to 1944 and removing the dinosaur before exposed to nuclear testing and mutated into Godzilla. However, the true intentions of these future travelers are unknown to present-day humans. They left three Dorats on the island to mutate into the destructive creature, King Ghidorah, under radiation. Godzilla and King Ghidorah engage in a fierce battle, putting the fate of humanity and the entire world in jeopardy."

"This brand new Exquisite action figure stands 180mm tall, based on Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah (1991). Crafted with attention to detail, faithfully reproduces every aspect of Godzilla's appearance from the battlefield of Godzilla with King Ghidorah in Hokkaido! Features multiple joints throughout the body, ensuring an authentic appearance while providing a wide range of articulation. With additional 2x interchangeable hand parts, let you recreate various combat scenes from the film!"

