Relive Karate Kid All-Valley Tournament with Icon Heroes Figures

Icon Heroes has given fans an update in their upcoming figures from the 80s classic film, The Karate Kid. There are two figures in this release with the main characters Daniel Larusso and Johnny Lawrence. They will both be sporting their outfits for the end of The Karate Kid in the All-Valley Tournament. Both figures will come in at 6 inches tall and will feature a wide variety of swappable pieces. For our main hero Daniel, he will be getting 3 pairs of interchangeable hands and 3 swappable head sculpts. Fans will be able to show off The Karate Kid with standard, upset, and angry expressions. As for the Cobra Kai hero, Johnny Lawrence, he will get roughly the same sets of accessories. With 3 pairs of swappable hands and 3 head sculpts, collectors can relive that iconic All-Valley Tournament.

With the growing popularity of Cobra Kai, these figures are a must have. Icon Heroes is letting fans relive the 80s with these amazing figures. Both figures come with a nice set of interchangeable pieces to allow for a wide variety of poses. Both Karate Lid 6" Figures from Icon Heroes will be priced at $40. They are expected to be released by the end of 2020 during the Holiday season. Pre-orders for both figures are already live and collectors will be able to find them below along with pictures of both Karate Kid figures.

THE KARATE KID DANIEL LARUSSO ACTION FIGURE

"Icon Heroes presents the 6-inch scale Daniel Larusso action figure from the classic film The Karate Kid. This fully poseable action figure features 29 points of articulation and includes three interchangeable heads and six hands. Relive the excitement of the All-Valley Tournament!"

THE KARATE KID JOHNNY LAWRENCE ACTION FIGURE

"Icon Heroes presents the 6-inch scale Johnny Lawrence action figure from the classic film The Karate Kid. This fully poseable action figure features 29 points of articulation and includes three interchangeable heads and six interchangeable hands. Relive the excitement of the All-Valley Tournament!"