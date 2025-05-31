Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: brzrkr, mafex

Keanu Reeves BRZRKR Comes to MAFEX with Brand New 1/12 Figure

Coming to life from the hit BOOM! Studios series BRZRKR, this half-immortal and half-god is here with a new figure

Article Summary Keanu Reeves’ BRZRKR comic brings immortal warrior B to life with a detailed MAFEX 1/12 scale action figure

The figure features four interchangeable head sculpts and a massive arsenal of weapons and accessories

Pre-order the BRZRKR MAFEX No.279 Berzerker figure now for $134.99, shipping in April 2026

Inspired by BOOM! Studios’ hit comic, the figure is perfect for fans and serious collectors alike

BRZRKR is a hyper-violent, supernatural comic book series created by Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt, and artist Ron Garney. The ongoing series is published by BOOM! Studios and features the tale about a half-mortal, half-god warrior named Berzerker or B. He has been alive for 80,000 years and has been cursed with an uncontrollable bloodlust. While the comic covers his life over those thousands of years, in modern times, he is working with the U.S. government in exchange for more information about his origin.

His bloodlust has been unleashed once again as Medicom is the second company to debut a new figure for BZRKR, with McFarlane Toys being the first. This version really brings B right off the comic panel, though, with an impressive sculpt including four different portraits. No matter the mission, BZRKR will get the job done, and this MAFEX figure is sure of that with a massive selection of weapons, including swords, knives, guns, and a grenade. Collectors can bring home the BRZRKR MAFEX No.279 Berzerker figure in April 2026 for $134.99. Pre-orders are already live for $134.99, and be careful of additional tariff surcharges.

BRZRKR MAFEX No.279 Berzerker Action Figure

"Half-immortal and half-God, the warrior known as "B" or Berzerker has lived lifetimes of violence and death throughout the ages. Commissioned by the U.S. Government to tasks deemed too dangerous for mortal operatives, Berzerker seeks out the origins of his past in an attempt to rid himself of the curse of immortality."

"From the creative minds at Medicom Toy comes the latest entry in the fan favorite MAFEX line of action figures: Berzerker from the BRZRKR comic book series! Packed with dynamic articulation and multiple accessories, this awesome figure will be the perfect addition to your collection! Gear up for the next mission and order your MAFEX Berzerker figure today!"

Contents

Berzerker figure

4 Alternate head sculpts

Interchangeable hands

Silenced assault rifle with firing effect piece

Pistol with firing effect piece

Grenade

Claymore

Katana

Mace

2 Scimtars

Crowbar

2 Knives

