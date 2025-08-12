Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: playmates, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Target Exclusive TMNT Remastered 6-Pack Revealed by Playmates

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back with a new Classic 4" Remastered 6-Pack from Playmates that is a Target Exclusive release

Cowabunga! Get ready to step into some nostalgia as Playmates is back with yet another Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reissue. Say hello to the TMNT Classic 4" Remastered 6‑Pack, which is releasing as a Target-exclusive bundle and resurrects the deliciously retro vibes of the 80s. Unlike previous card back reissues, this one will feature a new themed box, showcasing the turtles taking on Shredder in the sewers. Inside the box, collectors will find the heroes in a half-shell Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, Raphael, along with Splinter as they take on the might of Shredder. Each figure is marinating in classic styling and armed with its signature colors and weapons.

These TMNT figures ditch that old golf-ball-style textures for a sleeker and smoother sculpt that new and old fans can get behind. Both Splinter and Shredder ditch their soft goods for a more sturdy plastic robe and cape, which might hinder some displayable options. This is a fun remastered set that fans have been waiting for, and the display packaging for it is a work of art and would be a great in-the-box display piece if needed. Collectors can purchase this new TMNT Remastered 6-Pack, which is a Target Exclusive and is priced at $54.99, and can be purchased right now.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Classic 4" Remastered Bundle

"Bring home a piece of Turtle history with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Classic 4" Remastered Figure 6-Pack by Playmates Toys. Inspired by the beloved 1988 TMNT action figures, this special bundle includes Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, Raphael, Splinter, and Shredder in their iconic looks. Each figure is crafted with retro-inspired detailing and comes with signature weapons and accessories for authentic play and display."

Includes 6 iconic 4-inch TMNT action figures: Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, Raphael, Splinter, and Shredder

Remastered designs inspired by the original 1988 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figures

Highly detailed sculpts with classic retro styling for nostalgic collectors and new fans alike

Features authentic weapons and accessories for each character

Perfect for display, collecting, or imaginative TMNT play adventures

Durable construction from Playmates Toys, the original maker of TMNT figures

