Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Arrive for Disney Lorcana Chapter Two

The second chapter of Disney Lorcana has arrived at Local Card Shop and we are celebrating with a deep dive with some of the new cards

Ravensburger kicks off Disney Lorcana – Chapter 2 Rise of the Floodborn today with a worldwide release at Local Card Shops and Disney Parks! This new series is packed with Disney history, fun, and plenty of new cards to collect. We did get a sneak peek at the two upcoming Starter Decks for the new sets with Might and Magic (seen here) and Tactical Teamwork (seen here). These delightful new Starter Decks sets are only a taste of what is featured in Rise of the Floodborn but are the best place to start a collection. One of the newest films to enter the Disney Lorcana game is Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, which can all be found in the Tactical Teamwork deck.

Released in 1937, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was a groundbreaking moment in cinematic history as Disney's first full-length animated feature film. The movie is one of Disney's timeless animated classics that tells the enchanting tale of a young princess, Snow White. A Princess that was born with skin as white as snow, lips as red as a rose, and hair as black as ebony. She becomes the target of her jealous and wicked stepmother, The Queen. Escaping her wrath, she finds refuge in the forest and befriends seven lovable dwarfs: Doc, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, Bashful, Sneezy, and Dopey. From Poison Apples to the power of True Love, this film has it all, and Disney Lorcana captured this magic with the Rise of the Floodborn.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs can be acquired in Booster Packs as well as the Tactical Teamwork Starter Deck for Chapter Two. The Dwarfs are a work of art in this set, and each one has their own skill and easily plays off one another. Ravensburger even gave them connecting artwork, allowing for a beautifully crafted scene when all are displayed together. One version of Snow White is featured in this Starter Deck, but more will be found throughout Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn. It is cards like this that make the Disney Lorcana game so magical; not only do they hold their own on the field, but they are breathtaking to collect and display.

However, be on the lookout for The Queen in the Tactical Teamwork Starter Deck, as she also has two new releases. Fans did get to see her arrive in Chapter 1, and now she is back with new Amber Cards, including one that is a Cold Foil. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is a historical film for Disney, and it is incredible to see them rise in popularity life once again. Ravensburger did a remarkable job here, and we look forward to seeing what other Snow White cards are found in Chapter 2. Fans can find all things Disney Lorcana right here in the meantime, with a Card Shop release today (Nov.17) and a General Retailer Release on December 1, 2023.

