Kevin and Dug from Disney's and Pixar's Up Comes to Life from LEGO

Clear some space on your shelves as a new assortment of LEGOs are on the way like the adventures of Disney and Pixar's Up

This 628-piece build brings Kevin the rare bird and Dug the golden retriever to life in brick form.

Both figures boast movable features, including Kevin’s beak, wings, head, and Dug’s iconic Cone of Shame.

The set releases January 1, 2026, for $59.99 and is perfect for fans ages 9 and up building their Disney collection.

LEGO is back with a new Disney set, and they are ready to experience an unforgettable adventure with Up. Kevin and Dug from Up form one of the film's most memorable and heartwarming duos, with each bringing humor to Carl and Russell's adventure. They are now coming to life with a new brick set from LEGO that comes in at 628 pieces. Kevin is a giant, colorful, rare bird with a playful personality, who becomes the unlikely centerpiece of the story.

Dug, on the other hand, is a golden retriever that has been equipped with a collar that translates his thoughts into speech, which is as funny as it sounds. LEGO brings both iconic Up characters to life, with Kevin coming in at 11.5" tall with a movable beak, wings, and a rotating head. Dug will get a movable head, can be posed in standing or sitting positions, and gets his very own Cone of Shame. Enhance your LEGO Up collection with this intricate set that is set to release on January 1, 2026, for $59.99.

LEGO Disney & Pixar's Up – Kevin & Dug

"Adventures await kids ages 9 years old and up with this LEGO® ǀ Disney and Pixar Kevin & Dug (43290) toy building set. This Up movie buildable set features, for the first time in a LEGO ǀ Disney and Pixar brick-built toy, Kevin the bird and Dug the dog animal characters. There's also a stand with movable leaves and space for the My Adventure Book, a red balloon, cone of shame, Dug's special collar and more."

"The characters can inspire imaginative play or make a creative display on a shelf or desk. This kids' building toy makes a cool Disney gift-giving idea for families, girls and boys for a birthday or holiday, and can be added to other LEGO sets and LEGO ǀ Disney building toys (sold separately). Fulfill a child's love for fantasy movie play with a build that offers fun play possibilities. Set contains 628 pieces."

