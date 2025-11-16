Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

King Randor Joins Mattel's Masters of the Universe Cartoon Collection

Eternia awaits as Mattel is back with some brand new Masters of the Universe Origins figures including new Cartoon Collection

Article Summary King Randor joins the Masters of the Universe Origins Cartoon Collection from Mattel in 2025.

This 5.5-inch King Randor figure features 16 points of articulation and retro-inspired packaging.

Based on the classic Filmation cartoon, King Randor comes with his scepter and sword accessories.

Pre-orders are live at $19.99, making this a must-have for collectors and MOTU fans of all ages.

King Randor is another iconic figure in the Masters of the Universe (MOTU) franchise. He is the noble and steadfast ruler of Eternia and father of Prince Adam, who is secretly He-Man. Known for his honor, wisdom, and unwavering dedication to protecting his kingdom, Randor provides stability in a world threatened by dark forces like Skeletor. Though unaware of his son's heroic alter ego, Randor often relies on He-Man's help. Across various MOTU continuities, Randor's backstory shifts slightly, but his more famous is with the Masters of the Universe Filmation cartoon series.

Mattel continues to bring these iconic heroes and villains to life right off the TV screen with the Cartoon Collection of Origins figures. King Randor is the latest addition, capturing his heroic statue with his signature red and blue outfit. He will come with a scepter, a sword, and be packaged in a retro-inspired card back, just like the original figures. Pre-orders are already live for $19.99, and Masters of the Universe King Randor is set to arrive in December 2025.

"It's an exciting time to be a Masters of the Universe fan! For longtime fans and for a new generation of kids who love action and adventure, it's time to experience the thrilling action and adventures of He-Man, Skeletor, the secrets of Castle Grayskull and much more! The figures in this collection stand 5.5 inches tall and have 16 moveable joints so they're highly poseable for imaginative and action-oriented fun, Masters of the Universe style! Longtime fans will appreciate both the vintage design details that honor the heritage of this beloved adventure franchise and the design updates that add an exciting look to the future."

Product Features

5.5-inch scale (13.97cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the classic Masters of the Universe cartoon

Part of the Cartoon Collection series

Up to 16 points of articulation

Retro-style packaging

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!