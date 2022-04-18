Kingdom Hearts Kingdom Key Replica Coming Soon from Square Enix

Kingdom Hearts IV is officially in the works as Disney, and Square Enix revealed a new teaser for the upcoming project. There has been a lot of speculation about the game ever since, with many fans thinking Marvel and Star Wars worlds might be in the game's future. The game hits its 20th anniversary this year and Square Enix has revealed a new set of special collectibles for the event. One of the newest pieces is a special one as a replica of the Kingdom Hearts Kingdom Key is on the way. We have seen replicas of this iconic video game weapon before, but this 14" Keyblade will really light up your collection. Unlike previous versions, the Kingdom Key will have an LED effect with a keyhole light that shines at the end allowing for some sweet scenes to be recreated.

Kingdom Hearts fans have been left in the dark for quite some time after the interesting conclusion of Kingdom Hearts III. It is nice to see that Square Enix is showing some love for the franchise with some sweet collectible like this. I hope we can start to see more Keyblade replicas arise in the future as there are so many out there and we don't have any actually officially licensed replicas of them. I am sure it is hard to get some of the franchise license rights for some of the themed Disney films, but those one would do really well. Until we see that day, Kingdom Hearts fans can find the Kingdom Hearts Light-Up Kingdom Key Replica for $59.99. The replica is set to release in January 2023, and pre-orders are already live right here.

"May your heart be your guiding key! This 14 inch handheld version of the iconic KINGDOM HEARTS KINGDOM KEY Keyblade is the perfect addition for your collection! Find the heart of any world you travel to with a keyhole shaped illumination light!"