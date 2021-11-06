Knightmare Batman Embraces the Apocalypse with Iron Studios

Zack Snyder's Justice League was a truly epic film that really gave the DC Comics fans something they have been wanting. The 4-hour film was loaded with a great story with the uniting Batman and the Justice League against the coming of Darkseid. Sadly, I do not think we will see a conclusion to this tale but at least there is plenty of collectibles to remember it. With the rise of the multiverse though in the upcoming The Flash film, we could start to see some of these elements return. One of my favorite Zack Snyder's Justice League scenes is the apocalyptic-future with Knightmare Batman. This deadly future would make a great solo film as Batman his band of heroes and villains, try to survive in this Darkseid ruled future.

Iron Studios has revealed their newest MiniCo statue with Knightmare Batman with a nicely crafted and hand-painted statue. Batman is displayed in his brown trench coat, batsuit, goggles and is holding one of Joker's cards just like in the finale of the Justice League film. The MiniCo statue line does feature that big bobble style head, but the detail and craftsmanship on this Batman really shine. The Nightmare Batman Iron Studios Zack Snyder's Justice League statue is priced at only $34.99. Set to release between June – September 2022, collectors can pre-order theirs right here. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for more Justice League MiniCo statues as Black Suit Superman is also coming.

Knightmare Batman – Justice League – MiniCo

License: Justice League

Scale: Toy Art

Features:

Creation: Iron Studios

Made in PVC

Hand painted

Includes base display

Product dimensions: 6.6 in (H) x 4.7 in (W) x 4.7 in (D)

Product Weight: 0.4 lbs

Release schedule: Second quarter of 2022