Metal Gear Solid Sniper Wolf Takes Aim with Kotobukiya

Kotobukiya is reaching into the Metal Gear Solid vault with its newest Bishoujo statue. The Foxhound has sent out one of their top marksmen with the beautiful Sniper Wolf. She is being depicted relaxing on an ammo crate as a wolf pup is hidden below her. The 1/7th scale statue is based on a new character illustration from Shunya Yamashita. Her yellow hair and green eyes really stand out here and her military-styled uniform is very well crafted. Metal Gear Solid fans will have no problem adding this deadly lady to their growing gaming collection.

Fans will be happy to see a new character illustration for this gorgeous sniper. From the sculpt to the curves this statue is one that Metal Gear Solid fans will not want to miss. This seductive statue The Metal Gear Solid Sniper Wolf 2020 Re-Solicitation is priced at $89.99. She is expected to take her shot in January 2021 and pre-orders are already live and you can find them located here.

"Kotobukiya's line of beautiful Bishoujo statues has brought you amazing characters reimagined in the Japanese "pretty girl" style for years, and now it's expanding to a very familiar property, Metal Gear Solid! The first Metal Gear Solid game was released on PlayStation in 1998 and featured stealth action as directed by Hideo Kojima. A massive commercial success, "MGS" has gone on to include sequels and stories told through several other media. Presented like you've never seen her before and based on a new character illustration by Shunya Yamashita is SNIPER WOLF! "

"An enemy of Solid Snake and member of the evil FOXHOUND, Sniper Wolf first appeared in the original Metal Gear Solid game. Now she's captured taking a rest from her overwatch duties, reclining on a crate with one foot resting on an ammo container. The elite markswoman is of course never without her weapon, and so she gently holds her sniper rifle in front of her with one hand. Sniper Wolf wears her iconic customized green and black uniform that's open at the chest and her yellow/green hair flows down around her beautiful Bishoujo-styled face (with blue eyes and green lipstick) that looks at you like you're a target. From her clothing to her rifle and the crate beneath her every element of this statue is intricately sculpted and highly detailed. There's even a wolf pup peeking out from its hiding spot inside the broken crate! Sculpted by Takaboku Busujima (BUSUJIMAX), Sniper Wolf is 7 ½ inches tall (1/7 scale) sitting on her crate display base. Recruit her to stand guard over your collection and she'll keep an eye on you!"

© Konami Digital Entertainment