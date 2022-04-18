La Borinqueña Comes to Boss Fight Studio with 1:12 Scale Figures

La Borinqueña is Puerto Rico's newest superhero, and her comic has been a critically acclaimed and best selling series. Created by Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez, Marisol Rios De La Luz, is an Environmental Sciences Undergraduate who studies abroad with the University of Puerto Rico. This visit changes everything after some cave exploration that leads to super powers Marisol becomes the incredible La Borinqueña. This new hero is really starting to gain traction and Boss Fight Studio has even revealed the hit comic is getting its own set of 1/12 scale action figures. Four figures will be released from the comic with La Borinqueña herself, Oro el Coqui Dorado, Luz La Luminosa, and La Gargola. Each figure will come in at $42.99 with each coming with a star display stand and swappable accessories. Boss Fight Studio even just revealed their La Borinqueña Paint Master at the Puerto Rico Comic Con this past weekend (seen below). Pre-orders for this whole wave of figures are live right here with a Q1 2023 release.

"Puerto Rico has a new super hero – Marisol, aka La Borinqueña, and the Nitainos are ready to be the catalyst for social change. This STEM environmental major received superhuman strength, the power of flight, and control of storms after the Atabex bestowed the powers during her study abroad semester. These brand new action figures are 1:12 scale, highly articulated, and allow you to pose and play to your hearts content."

La Borinqueña is the first 1:12 scale Puerto Rican Super Hero ready to help you take action! She comes with interchangeable variant head and hands, Atabex stone, and flight stand.

Oro el Coqui Dorado is ready to help you take action! He comes with interchangeable variant head and hands, mini Oro for all your micro fights, and flight stand.

Luz, Marisol's best friend, is ready to help you take action! She comes with interchangeable powered-up head and hands, power effects, and display stand.

La Gargola is the super villain you love to hate. With his giant foldable wings and flight stand he's ready for all your adventures.