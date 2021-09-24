La Muerta Comes To Life With Executive Replicas Deluxe Figure Set

Executive Replicas does it again as they bring another Coffin Comics character to life with La Muerta: Retaliation. Maria Diaz is back and ready to create a little chaos against the cartel who killed her family. Executive brings La Muerta to life like never before with this incredible, highly detail, and articulated three-pack figure set. Maria's vigilante costume is faithfully recreated right out of the Coffin Comics series and she is accompanied by two Dark Reapers. Currently all on the same side, these evil hunting beings are loaded with accessories that will help them take on all evil. To top things off, they will come with a graveyard diorama display base that will add this dark and gritty vigilante three-pack right out of the comic pages. The La Muerta: Retaliation Dark Reapers 1/6 Scale Super Deluxe Figure Set from Executive Replicas is priced at a whopping $549.99. She is set to get vengeance in the second quarter of 2022 and pre-orders are already live and they can be found located here.

"From Executive Replicas. Returning home from the war in Afghanistan, army veteran Maria Diaz wanted to settle into a quiet, peaceful life. Those dreams were shattered when her family was slaughtered by a death worshiping crime cartel. Now Maria dons the guise of the vigilante La Muerta, seeking bloody vengeance against the city's most ruthless criminals! This 1/6 scale La Muerta figure features a TBL Seamless body S23 with a fully articulated skeleton and comes dressed in a detailed cloth costume. She includes a variety of weapons and accessories including: a Holster, 2 Big Guns, 2 hand pistols, 2 shrouds, and a metal knife. She includes interchangable hands, 2 fully articulated metal skeletons, silver cross chain, and a striking graveyard diorama base to set the stage for your display! "