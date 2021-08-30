Last Day to Back the Marvel Legends Galactus HasLab Campaign

Today is the final day that Marvel fans can order one of the massive Marvel Legends Galactus HasLab figures. The 32" Fantastic Four villain is an impressive figure with swappable faceplates, LED lights, and over 70 points of articulation. Originally set for 14,000 backers, the World Devouring God is almost a couple of hundred away from hitting 24,000. To help increase the number, the Hasbro Marvel Legends team also includes some extra backing rewards. We have already seen the first Tier Unlock with Frankie Rate Nova, but the fun didn't t end there as 2 more figures and a second head was also unlocked. Silver Surfer flew on in next at 17,000 backers with a new paint scheme, sculpt, and cosmic effect with also include a dimply stand that can attach to Galactus hand.

Marvel fans then unloaded another herald of Galactus with the arrival of More at 20,000 backers. His red rocky skin, massive ax, and luscious white locks come to life, making him a worthy figure for this Marvel Legends crowdfunding campaign. The last Tier unlock came to us at 22,000 with a brand new secondary head that turns the God into the one and only Doctor Doom. All of these unlocks are incredible additions to this campaign event, and (at the time of typing this), there are 14 hours left of the campaign. Collectors will only have till the end of the day to back this Galactus figure, so be sure to add this beauty to your Fantastic Four collection before it's too late here.

"The Devourer of Worlds. He Who Hungers. A living embodiment of entropy and survival. A universal constant. A force of nature. Hasbro Pulse proudly presents the next fan-funded HasLab project: Marvel Legends Galactus! A near-omnipotent being who must consume entire planets to survive, Galactus cares not for the lives doomed by his hunger. His is a power beyond mortal understanding…and an appetite without limit. From the depths of the Marvel Cosmos, one of the most iconic characters in comic book history, has arrived as the next Marvel Legends HasLab project. Galactus is a truly out-of-this-world figure in and out of the Marvel Universe, and here you will have a chance to help bring him to life."

"Hasbro Pulse invites you to join us in bringing the Great Devourer to our world, with all the features and detailing you know and love from the Marvel Legends Series. At a staggering 32" tall and covered in intricate LED-enhanced detail, he's the largest and most complex Marvel Legends figure ever:"

32-inch (812.8 mm) Galactus figure

+300 pieces and +70 points of articulation!

20 points of articulation in each hand!

LEDs in the head and chest (4x AAA batteries required, not included)

3 swappable face-plate accessories for alternate expression

Marvel Insider Points Redemption code (70,000 points per purchase, limit 2 code redemptions per account) & all three digital comics issues of the Galactus Trilogy (Fantastic Four #48-50, Lee/Kirby, 1966) to read in the Marvel Comics app (available in iOS and Android). Open only to US residents 18+. Terms apply.