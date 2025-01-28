Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

LEGO Announces New Mini Star Wars AT-AT Driver Helmet Set

Return to a galaxy far, far away with LEGO as they continue their miniature Star Wars helmet sets with the AT-AT Driver Helmet

Article Summary Unveiling new Star Wars set: AT-AT Driver Helmet, capturing iconic Galactic Empire pilot design in LEGO.

Relive Battle of Hoth with the detailed 730-piece set, standing 7.5" tall, coming March 1, 2025.

Priced at $69.99, this intricate set joins LEGO’s Star Wars helmet collection including Mandalorian helmets.

Features step-by-step instructions for adults, compatible with LEGO Builder app for enhanced building experience.

LEGO is returning a galaxy far, far away as they have unveiled a brand new Star Wars miniature helmet set. The AT-AT Driver is a specialized pilot in the Galactic Empire who operates the deadly All-Terrain Armored Transport (AT-AT) vehicles. First seen in The Empire Strikes Back (1980), AT-AT Drivers played a crucial role during the iconic Battle of Hoth, as the Empire finally locates the Rebel's hidden base. Collectors can now build their signature helmet with LEGO's new 730-piece set. Standing 7.5" tall, the AT-AT Driver faithfully captures the imperial helmet in all the great brick-built detail you know and love. This helmet set will nicely join the ranks of LEGO's other helmets, including Captain Rex, Commander Cody, and The Mandalorian. Pre-orders for this set are not live, but the Star Wars AT-AT Driver Helmet set is priced at $69.99 and set for a March 1, 2025 release.

LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Driver Helmet

"Memories of the thrilling Battle of Hoth scenes come flooding back with this LEGO® Star Wars™ AT-AT Driver Helmet buildable model kit for adults (75429). Take time out to enjoy a complex, hands-on creative project, using LEGO bricks to recreate the iconic contours of the helmet worn by drivers of AT-AT walkers in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back."

"This buildable helmet comes with step-by-step instructions, or you can download the LEGO Builder app, which lets you zoom, rotate and visualize a 3D digital version of this construction model as you build. Once it's complete, place your creation on the buildable stand with a nameplate to complete an eye-catching Star Wars display. Part of a collectible series of LEGO Star Wars helmets (sold separately), this build-and display set makes a super treat for yourself and a creative gift for other adult fans of Star Wars."

