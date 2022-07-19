LEGO Brings Back the 80s with Retro Atari 2600 Console Set

LEGO has reached into the past and brought back a piece of video game history as they debut their newest construction set. The Atari 2600 is back and comes to life in incredible brick-built format with this stunning 2,532 piece set. Relive your childhood gaming experience with this impressive set that features the console, joystick, and three game cartridges. Three iconic Atari 2600 games come to life here, with three brick scenes of each game with Centipede, Asteroids, and Adventure. The Lego Icons team did not hold back with this set from the games being able to be inserted into the console, hidden Easter eggs, and a secret brick diorama showing your Atari childhood with 1980s bedroom glory. The Atari 2600 comes in at 13" long, 8.5" wide, and 3" tall, making it a beautiful replica for LEGO fans to build. The LEGO Icons Atari 2600 is priced at $239.99, and pre-orders are set to go live here on August 1, 2022.

"Take a trip back to the 1980s with this LEGO® Atari® 2600 (10306) building set for adults. Enjoy a rewarding project creating all the details of this replica console, game cartridges and joystick. Gaming fans will love the 3 mini builds depicting themes from 3 popular Atari® games. There's even a hidden 1980s scene to build for total nostalgia overload."

"Rediscover 3 of the most popular Atari® games: Asteroids™, Adventure and Centipede™. There's a cartridge for each, plus 3 scenes to build capturing the story of each game. The games slot into the vintage-style console and can be stored in the cartridge holder. Check out the artwork, inspired by the original Atari® designs plus a touch of LEGO spirit. Can't tear yourself away from your favorite game? No problem. There's no rush with LEGO sets for adults. So relax and enjoy the process. This collectible building set makes an immersive project for you or a top gift idea for gamers."

Build a 1980s gaming icon – Enjoy a mindful project crafting all the details of this Atari® 2600 (10306) buildable console model, complete with joystick, game cartridges and mini build story scenes

Revel in the retro details – This replica version of the Atari® 2600 console is packed with authentic details that you'll remember from the original with a few LEGO® twists added

3 retro game cartridges – Assemble the 3 classic game cartridges: Asteroids™, Adventure and Centipede™. They slot into the console just like they did on the original

Build and reveal the 1980s scene – The hidden vignette shows a kid playing Asteroids™ in a 1980s room. Spot the details like the classic TV, boom box, posters, retro phone and roller skates

Create 3 game display pieces – Build 3 scenes inspired by the Asteroids™, Adventure and Centipede™ games, including a spaceship shooting at asteroids, a castle and a centipede with mushroom builds

Find the Easter egg – Did you know that the Adventure game is credited as being one of the first video games to contain an Easter egg? Look out for the LEGO® designer's tribute to this fun fact

Dimensions – Main console model measures over 3 in. (8 cm) high, 13 in. (33 cm) wide and 8.5 in. (22 cm) deep

