LEGO Celebrates the 15 Years of Minecraft with The Crafting Table Set

Return to the very popular world of Minecraft as LEGO celebrates the game's 15th anniversary with a specialized construction set

Minecraft fans, behold! The ultimate LEGO set has arrived for fans as they celebrate the 15th anniversary of the hit video game. The Crafting Table comes in at 1,195 pieces and allows collectors to build the game's iconic crafting table in real life. That is not all, though, as this set features five smaller scale models, capturing the styles of 12 iconic biomes as well as hidden Easter Eggs. As for the biomes, LEGO has featured specific locations like the Deep Dark, Swamp, Cherry Grove, Snowy Taiga, and even the River, with plenty of secrets to discover. Eight micro figures are also included, along with Steve and Alex, along with some enemies and animals, such as a skeleton, witch, Creeper, villager, cow, and a pig. This simple set captures the iconic legacy that Minecraft has brought to gamers' screens for the past 15 years. Take your favorite game off-screen with his fun set that is priced at $89.99, and pre-orders are already live on LEGO.

LEGO Minecraft The Crafting Table

"Celebrate Minecraft® creativity with this LEGO® building set for adults designed for the 15th anniversary of the popular video game. Included within LEGO Minecraft The Crafting Table (21265) are familiar biomes, favorite mobs and hidden Easter eggs for adult fans of the game to discover and display."

"The set recreates the game's iconic crafting table. Inside are 5 mini build modules featuring 12 Minecraft biomes, including the Taiga with a dripstone cave, Plains with a village, Ice Spikes with an igloo, Cherry Grove with an abandoned mineshaft, and the Deep Dark with a lush cave. 8 microfigures are also included: Steve, Alex, a skeleton, witch, Creeper™, villager, cow and pig. The mini builds and microfigures detach from the main model to enable a variety of display possibilities. Stickers featuring memorable in-game phrases can be added to the front of the Minecraft model."

