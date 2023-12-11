Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, LEGO Creator

LEGO Creator Gets Retro with New 3-in-1 Camera, Camcorder, & TV Set

LEGO Has unveiled a nice set of new conduction sets are on the way including a retro 3-in-1 set with a camera and the roll school tech

Things are getting pretty retro at LEGO as they unveil their newest 3-in-1 LEGO Creator set with a Retro Camera. That is right; we are getting older as LEGO has actually brick-built a camera with a moving lens as a retro set. This camera is nicely detailed and functions almost like its real-world counterpart, with an opening back, a brick-built piece of film inside, and a multicolored strap for carrying. To make things even weirder, the LEGO Creator set will allow fans to also build a video camera or an old school TV. Who would have thought that camcorders would be dated at "retro" in 2024, but now adults can retreat to the past or help their kid's discover old-school tech with this set. The 261-piece set will have the camera coming in at 2.5" tall, 5" wide, and 3" deep. From moving lenses and brick buttons to press and even loading the film, this set adults and kids might not want to miss. All of these retro goodies can be found in the LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Retro Camera Set, which is expected to arrive in January 2024 at $19.99.

Go Retro with LEGO Creator with a Classic Camera

"Inspire imaginative play with the LEGO® Creator Retro Camera (31147) 3in1 building set for boys and girls aged 8+. This iconic camera toy features a moving lens, buttons on the top to take a photo, an opening back to place a brick-built piece of film inside and a multicolored textile strap to carry it. There are also 6 stickers for kids to add to the film to represent their photos."

"This LEGO® Creator 3in1 retro toy set gives children the chance to enjoy 3 different build-and-play experiences using the same bricks. They can build a kids' toy camera, then rebuild it into a retro video camera or a retro TV with an antenna. All 3 models make for cool display items for kids to place on their shelves. LEGO Creator 3in1 toys make great gifts for kids with 3 different models in every box. Kids will be excited to build, rebuild and build again. 3in1 sets offer a range of models that appeal to kids' biggest passions, including superfast vehicles, amazing animals and detailed city scenes."

3 retro toys in 1 box – Boys and girls aged 8+ can build and rebuild 3 different pieces of vintage technology using the same set of bricks with this LEGO® Creator Retro Camera 3in1 toy

Endless creative play possibilities – Kids can dream up their own fun-filled stories with 3 different retro models: a camera toy, a video camera and a TV

Feature-packed 3in1 toy – The camera toy has a moving lens, buttons to press, film to load in the back and a strap, while the video camera has an opening flap for filming and the TV has an antenna

Display models – Once built, all 3 LEGO® retro models can stand alone and be displayed by kids when playtime is over

Photography gifts – This 3in1 toy provides a fun build-and-play experience for boys and girls aged 8+ and can be given as an everyday gift or an unexpected reward

6 stickers for each retro toy – The set comes with 6 stickers for kids to add to each 'photo': a bunch of flowers, a dog, a giraffe, a camper van, a roller skate and a motorcycle

More 3in1 fun – Expand the 3in1 fun with other sets (sold separately) from the LEGO® Creator range, including amazing animals, cool vehicles and detailed city scenes

Build and play – This 261-piece LEGO® building set features a buildable kids' camera toy measuring over 2.5 in. (7 cm) high, 5 in. (13 cm) wide and 3 in. (8 cm) deep

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!