LEGO Debuts Disney Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' Cottage Set

Get ready to step into the magical world of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs with LEGO’s newest set featuring the dwarf cottage

Article Summary LEGO releases a 2,228-piece Snow White Cottage set, with intricate details and charming miniatures.

Complete with all seven dwarfs, Snow White, the Evil Queen, the Prince, and six animal figures.

Features removable roof, light brick in the hearth, and builds like a wishing well and glass casket.

A must-have for Disney fans, available for $219.99 with a March 4, 2024 release date.

The magical world of Disney comes to life as LEGO has unveiled its latest creation from the world of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Step into the forest and dive deeper into the mystical cottage that sleeps all seven dwarfs. This impressive Disney set comes in at a whopping 2,228 pieces, and when fully built, it will create an 8" tall, 14" wide, and 7.5" deep cottage. Ten miniatures are included from LEGO with Snow White as well as Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy. On top of that, other scenes outside of the cottage can be created with two of the other minifigures with the Evil Queen in Disguise, Prince Charming, and six animal minis.

The LEGO cottage is fully stocked as well, with areas for sleeping, dining, cooking, and, of course, some dancing. Disney collectors will be impressed with all of the Easter Eggs that are featured in this Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs set. Other buildable scenes in this set are the wishing well and a sleeping Snow White in her glass casket. Step into the forest with Snow White and build the magic right to life with LEGO-like never before. The Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Cottage is priced at $219.99 and is set for a March 4, 2024 release date. Pre-orders are not live, but fans will be able to fully check out the set right on the LEGO Store.

Disney's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' Cottage

"Share your passion for a classic Disney movie with this detailed LEGO® ǀ Disney Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' Cottage (43242) display model. The collectible building kit for adults features an opening cottage with sleeping, dining and music areas, plus a kitchen with a light brick (batteries for the light brick are included) in the hearth to add a glow."

"One side of the roof can also be removed for easier access, and there's a small buildable wishing well and forest scene with a glass casket. The set includes 10 well-known Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs characters: Snow White, the Evil Queen in Disguise, the Prince, Doc, Dopey, Bashful, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy and Sneezy, plus 6 LEGO ǀ Disney animal figures."

Build and display – This building set for adults includes a cottage that opens for display, with a removable roof section, light brick with included batteries and multiple rooms, plus 2 smaller builds

Iconic movie characters – Featuring Snow White, the Evil Queen in Disguise, the Prince, Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy and Sneezy, plus 6 LEGO ǀ Disney animal figures

Disney movie gift – With 10 LEGO® ǀ Disney minifigures, a buildable cottage and 2 smaller builds, this construction set makes a display-worthy gift or treat for you or another adult Disney fan

Dimensions – The 2,229-piece display set for adults includes a buildable cottage that measures over 8 in. (20 cm) high, 14 in. (35 cm) wide and 7.5 in. (20 cm) deep

