LEGO Debuts Gift with Purchase – Stranger Things: WSQK Radio Station

Clear off some space as more sets from LEGO are on the way including the Gift with Purchase: Stranger Things: WSQK Radio Station

LEGO is already diving into the Upside Down with some impressive new sets, like the upcoming The Creel House. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed that two main characters were missing from the set, with no Hopper and Joyce to be seen. It appears that fans will only be able to get their hands on those two with the LEGO Icons Stranger Things: WSQK Radio Station. This compact, detail-rich set recreates the 1980s radio station interior, featuring a DJ booth, sound equipment, and a lounge area where Robin and Steve work.

The WSQK Radio Station set comprises 234 pieces and will feature season-specific elements, as seen in Season 5, along with tech specs to repair the "flux capacitor" and the rubber chicken. New updated minifigures of Stranger Things Joyce and Hopper are included, and will also complete our Creel House display. As the power of Vecna rises, fans will not want to miss out on getting their hands on this limited-edition set, which will be a Gift with Purchase. This set should be offered for free with the upcoming 2,593 Stranger Things Creel House set on January 3, 2026.

LEGO Stranger Things: WSQK Radio Station

"Tune into the world of Stranger Things with this LEGO® Icons building set for adult fans of Stranger Things collectibles and fantasy decor. Recreate the iconic WSQK radio station interior, featuring a retro DJ booth with a mixer board, tape machine, record player and microphone, plus a laid-back lounge space with a couch and television. Includes Joyce Byers and Sheriff Hopper minifigures, plus a tile printed with an image of the WSQK rubber chicken. Set contains 234 pieces."

COLLECTIBLE LEGO® SET – Recreate the retro radio station interior featuring a DJ booth with a mixer board, tape machine, record player and microphone, plus a laid-back lounge space with a couch and TV

FEATURES FOR STORYTELLING – Includes Joyce Byers and Sheriff Hopper minifigures, plus a LEGO® tile printed with the radio station's iconic rubber chicken

