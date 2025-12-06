Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: harry potter, lego

LEGO Debuts Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone 25th Anniversary Set

LEGO is celebrating Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone with a brand new 25th Anniversary set that captures the magic of the first film

Article Summary LEGO unveils a 1,571-piece 25th Anniversary Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone collector's edition set.

The set features iconic items like Hedwig, the Sorcerer’s Stone, a Chocolate Frog card, and a Wizard Chessboard.

Includes Harry, Hermione, and Ron minifigures plus microscale scenes from the film’s magical adventures.

Available for pre-order at $169.99 with release planned for January 1, 2026 at the LEGO Store.

LEGO is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone with a brand new 1,571-piece collector's edition set. Relive iconic moments from the first film that would bring the Wizarding World to life and change our world as we know it. A LEGO version of Hedwig with closed wings as a display centerpiece, along with other iconic items from the first film, like the Sorcerer's Stone, a Chocolate Frog card, and a Wizard Chess. When fully built, the Harry Potter set will stand 9.5" high × 11.5" wide × 8.5" deep. LEGO was sure to include three minifigures with Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley.

A lot of magical details were put into this set, which includes microscale builds depicting the Hogwarts Express, the five magical trials Harry faces, and even the mountain troll's bathroom attack around the luggage. Whether you're tracking down the Sorcerer's Stone or ready to take on a deadly game of Wizard's Chess, look no further, as this LEGO Harry Potter Sorcerer's Stone – Collectors' Edition set is for you. Pre-orders are live on the LEGO Store for $169.99 and are expected to be released on January 1, 2026.

LEGO Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone – Collectors' Edition

"Build nostalgia for Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone™ with the LEGO® Harry Potter™ 25th anniversary Sorcerer's Stone – Collectors' Edition (76466). Create the first LEGO Hedwig™ snowy owl figure with closed wings and display her next to the Sorcerer's Stone on top of Harry's trunk."

"Add 3 LEGO minifigures with Harry Potter, Hermione Granger™, and ™ Ron Weasley™ – and items including a Chocolate Frog card and a Wizard Chessboard. Turn the 3 dials to turn Hedwig's head, move the Queen on the Wizard Chessboard and blow the side off Harry Potter's trunk to reveal the mountain troll's bathroom attack scene. The other microscale scenes depict the Hogwarts™ Express and the 5 trials Harry faces to reach the Sorcerer's Stone. Set contains 1,571 pieces."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!