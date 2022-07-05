LEGO Debuts James Bond Speed Champions 007 Aston Martin Set

James Bond fans are in for a real treat as LEGO debuts their newest LEGO Speed Champions set. I am not too familiar with the Speed Champions line, but fans can dive into the world of the 007 with the return of the Aston Martin DB5. This pre-built vehicle measures over 2" tall, 6.5" long, and 2.5" wide. The set will come with a No Time To Die James Bond mini-figure as well as 4 swappable license plates showcasing different James Bond movies. The Aston Martin is an iconic pop culture car and is right up there with the DeLorean, ECTO-1, and the Batmobile. All the features are not there like one of the buildable cars, but you are getting a nice brick-built version of the classic 007 sports car. This might not be a set you physically built, but for $19.99 you do get some sweet stuff. If you are a James Bond fan, this will be a must own set for you, and it is set to go up for pre-order on August 1, 2022, here.

"The LEGO® Speed Champions 007 Aston Martin DB5 (76911) construction set gives kids aged 8+, car enthusiasts and James Bond™ fans of all ages the chance to collect, build and explore one of the world's best-known sports cars. Perfect for high-speed play and display, this faithful LEGO recreation captures the elegance and timeless sophistication of the iconic 1964 British sports car. This collectible Aston Martin DB5 sports car model comes with molded silver-coloured wire wheel rim inserts and 4 extra sets of license plates representing different James Bond movies, plus a No Time To Die-James Bond minifigure."

"LEGO Speed Champions building sets deliver mini versions of the world's leading and most iconic vehicles. Popular with kids and adults, the high-quality models are great for display or for thrilling race action against other vehicles from the Speed Champions range."

Discover the 007 Aston Martin DB5 – LEGO® Speed Champions 007 Aston Martin DB5 (76911) toy replica of the world-famous 1964 sports car

What's in the box? – Everything you need to build a LEGO® interpretation of the 007 Aston Martin DB5, plus a No Time To Die-James Bond™ minifigure with a toy wrench

A collectible model for play and display – Build your very own Aston Martin DB5, show it off to friends and enjoy fun race and car-chase action against other vehicles from the Speed Championsrange

A gift for any occasion – This 298-piece LEGO® Speed Champions 007 Aston Martin DB5 model can be given as a birthday or any-other-day gift for kids aged 8+, car enthusiasts and James Bond™ fans

Dimensions – The 007 Aston Martin DB5 model measures over 2 in. (5 cm) high, 6.5 in. (17 cm) long and 2.5 in. (7 cm) wide