LEGO Debuts New Fast and Furious Toyota Supra MK4 Technic Set

Take to the streets in style as a new Fast and Furious car is coming to the Technic line as the Toyota Supra MK4 is racing on in

A new Technic set is racing on in from the legacy franchise of Fast and Furious, thanks to LEGO. The Toyota Supra MK4 (A80) is back from its iconic role in The Fast and the Furious (2001). Driven by Paul Walker's character, Brian O'Conner, this bright orange 1994 Toyota Supra was a standout in the film. Turbocharged power is nicely captured here with this 810-piece set that brings the car to life, measuring 11.5" long and 5" wide. Everything you love about those Fast and Furious cars is featured here, from its 2JZ-GTE twin-turbocharged 6-cylinder engine, removable Targa top roof, opening doors, and even NOS bottles in the trunk. Get ready to go toe to toe with Dom's Dodge Charger once again with the Toyota Supra MK4, which is nicely crafted and ready for your LEGO garage. The Fast and Furious Toyota Supra MK4 is priced at $59.99, and it is set for March 1, 2025, with pre-orders not going live yet on the LEGO Store.

LEGO Fast and Furious Toyota Supra MK4

"This car model kit for boys and girls ignites fast-action fun for Fast and Furious fans aged 9 and up. Assemble the authentic details of the LEGO® Technic™ Fast and Furious Toyota Supra MK4 (42204) sports car toy. Then ramp up the fun by exploring the realistic details. This model version of an iconic movie car includes a 6-cylinder engine, steering, opening hood and removable Targa top roof."

"There are even 2 NOS bottles in the trunk – just like those seen in the thrilling scenes of the first Fast and Furious movie. This Supra toy car set makes a creative gift for kids who love Fast and Furious cars. It's also a great set to build together as you share your passion for the high-octane movie franchise. LEGO Technic sets feature realistic movement to introduce young LEGO builders to the universe of engineering."

