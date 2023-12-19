Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: guardians of the galaxy, lego, marvel

LEGO Debuts New Guardians of the Galaxy Rocket Raccoon Set

Each for the stars as LEGO is going cosmic with a new Guardians of the Galaxy set feating Rocket taking on the deadly Accuser

It is time to blast off as a new intergalactic set awaits with LEGO from Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy. Racket Raccoon is back as LEGO wants fans to recreate the Battle of Xandar as the Guardians go after Ronan the Accuser. Coming in at 290 pieces, Marvel fans will be able to build Rocket's Warbird, which features an opening cockpit with room for a Rocket LEGO minifigure. LEGO was sure to give Rocket the right amount of firepower with two spring-shooters on top of his ship and two hefty 6-stud mega shooters beneath each of the wings. Ronan the Accuser will come with his signature hammer and is ready to level Xandar with the fury of the Power Stone. This is a great set for Guardians of the Galaxy and and is perfect to expand any growing Rocket Racoon collection. Marvel Studios fans will be able to find Rocket's Warbird on shelves in February 2024 for $37.99.

Rocket Raccoons's Warbird Flies on into LEGO

"Any young Super Hero would be proud to own this buildable LEGO® Marvel toy spaceship for kids. Rocket's Warbird vs. Ronan (76278) construction set lets boys and girls aged 8+ recreate the Battle of Xandar from Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy and speed through space on endless adventures of their own."

"This Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy gift is perfect for movie lovers and fans of awesome aircraft and buildable Super Hero toys. The spaceship features an opening cockpit with room for a minifigure, 2 spring-shooters on top and a mega 6-stud shooter beneath each wing. There are 2 minifigures: Rocket carrying a blaster and Ronan the Accuser wearing a cape and carrying his powerful Cosmi-Rod hammer. For added digital fun, builders can zoom in, rotate models in 3D and track their progress using the fun, intuitive LEGO Builder app."

Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy gift – The kit includes 2 minifigures: Rocket carrying a blaster and Ronan the Accuser wearing a cape and carrying his Cosmi-Rod hammer

Spaceship role play – This buildable stud-shooter toy inspires imaginative battle action with 2 spring-shooter missiles on top of the spacecraft and 2 mega 6-stud shooters beneath the wings

Play and display – When the day's Super Hero action is over, this buildable Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy toy can be put on display for all to admire

LEGO® Marvel gift for kids –Treat fans of Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy to this buildable LEGO Super Hero spaceship toy

290-piece construction set – The buildable Warbird action toy measures over 3 in. (8 cm) high, 5.5 in. (15 cm) long and 9 in. (24 cm) wide

