Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: harry potter, lego

LEGO Debuts New Harry Potter The Burrow Collectors' Edition Set

Return to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter with LEGO as they unveiled a new Collectors’ Edition set with The Weasley’s Burrow

Article Summary LEGO unveils The Burrow Collectors' Edition set, capturing the magical essence of the Weasleys' home.

This 2405-piece set stands 18" tall, featuring tilted floors, wonky walls, and charming details.

Includes 10 minifigures: the entire Weasley family, Harry Potter, and new figures Bill and Charlie Weasley.

Discover magical features like self-cleaning pots, Floo Network fireplace, and an enchanting interior.

The Burrow is the cozy, eccentric home of the Weasley family in the wizarding world of Harry Potter series. It is located near the village of Ottery St Catchpole and is a multi-story house that is held together by magic. However, while outside might be interesting, this house is filled with the warmth and charm of the Weasley family. LEGO wants to bring the magic and love of the Weasley's home as they unveil their latest Harry Potter Collectors' Edition set. Coming in at 2405 pieces, the Burrow stands 18" tall and features plenty of tilted floors and wonky walls.

This set included the entire Weasley family as well with 10 mini figures, which will include Molly and Arthur Weasley, the twins Fred and George, Percy and his owl Errol, Ginny and Ron Weasley, as well as Harry Potter. There are also two new LEGO mini figures arriving in this set with Bill and Charlie Weasley! Discover the enchanted dishes, feed some pigs, or use the Floo Network to Diagon Alley. This is one magical set that fans will not want to miss, and it's priced at $259.99 with a September 2024 release.

LEGO Harry Potter – The Burrow: Collectors' Edition

"Add another magnificent display model to your Wizarding World with this LEGO® Harry Potter™ The Burrow – Collectors' Edition set (76437). A cool Harry Potter gift for adults, and fun for all the family, this is the ultimate LEGO brick-built recreation of the Weasleys' house. Use clever techniques to capture the house's rickety look, with its tilted floors and wonky walls."

"Open up your creation to reveal the detailed interior, packed with authentic, playful accessories and magical features, such as 'self-cleaning' pots in the kitchen and a fireplace with a Floo Network function to make a minifigure 'disappear'. This collectible building set features 10 LEGO Harry Potter minifigures, including the entire Weasley family and Harry Potter himself, plus Errol the owl and 2 pig figures to place in the pigsty outside the house."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!