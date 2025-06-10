Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, one piece

LEGO Debuts New One Piece Buggy the Clown's Circus Tent Set

Get ready to set sail and become the number one pirate with LEGO as they debut the arrival of One Piece from the Netflix series

The set features 573 pieces and includes minifigures of Luffy, Zoro, Nami, and Buggy the Clown Pirate.

Recreate iconic escape scenes with buildable traps like the water tank, spinning table, and hanging cage.

Available for $54.99 with pre-orders now live; other sets like Baratie and Going Merry are also coming soon.

Buggy the Clown's circus tent is one of the earliest and most chaotic settings in One Piece. It was introduced to fans during Monkey D. Luffy's first adventures in Orange Town. It serves as the lair of Captain Buggy and his wacky yet misfit crew, which LEGO is now bringing to life. That is right, the world of Devil Fruit and legendary pirates is coming to brick form as LEGO debuts their latest collaboration. The hit live-action Netflix One Piece series is here, thanks to LEGO, and the Buggy the Clown's Circus Tent set is here and coming in at 573 pieces.

LEGO minifigures of Luffy, Zoro, Nami, and Buggy the Clown Pirate are included here, with fans creating a buildable circus tent. Escape the water tank with Luffy, break Zoro free from the spinning vertical table, and release Nami from the hanging cage. One Piece fans can sit upon Buggy the Clown's throne for $54.99, and pre-orders are already live. Be sure to check out all of the other upcoming sets as well, including the Baratie Floating Restaurant and the Going Merry Pirate Ship.

LEGO One Piece – Buggy the Clown's Circus Tent

"This LEGO anime toy for boys and girls aged 8 and up has lots of accessories to help kids role-play their favorite scenes from the ONE PIECE live action series and to inspire them to create imaginative adventures of their own. The set comes with minifigures of Luffy, Zoro, Nami and pirate captain Buggy the Clown. The buildable tent can be flipped around to create a larger play area with detachable chair sections and Buggy's throne."

"There are 3 circus contraptions from which the heroes must escape: a water tank, spinning vertical table and a hanging cage. Inside the tent, boxes and barrels contain pieces that can be used to build a smaller version of Buggy. There are lots of cool weapons and accessories, including 2 'Wanted' posters. Set contains 573 pieces."

