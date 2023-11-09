Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman & Robin, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Batman & Robin's Batgirl Joins the Fight with McFarlane DC Multiverse

Get ready for a blast from the past as McFarlane Toys is taking fans back to the 90s with a new Batman & Robin DC Multiverse figure wave

Article Summary McFarlane Toys releases a Batgirl figure from 1997's Batman & Robin.

Alicia Silverstone's likeness captured in stunning detail for collectors.

Batgirl comes with pieces for a Mr. Freeze Build-a-Figure set.

Pre-orders available now for December 2023 with a $24.99 price tag.

Get ready to step into a piece of Batman history with 1997's Batman & Robin with McFarlane Toys newest DC Multiverse wave. Coming to life right from the streets of Gotham is the stunning Batgirl who captures the likeness of Alicia Silverstone. This figure brings to life the daring and dynamic Batgirl right off the screen and will accompany the new DC Multiverse Batman & Robin figures of Dark Knight and the Boy Wonder. With attention to detail, her costume is nicely sculpted here, and sadly, no accessories are included. However, Batgirl will come with some pieces of the Batman & Robin Build-a-Figure as Mr. Freeze is ready to bring the ultimate snowstorm to Gotham. McFarlane Toys knocked this release out of the park, and this figure pays homage to the unforgettable character from the film. Fans can return to the 90s right now, as pre-orders for this wave are already live right here. Fans will be able to snag up each figure for $24.99 each with a December 2023 release date.

Batgirl Saves Batman & Robin with New DC Multiverse Figure

"THE DARK KNIGHT™ battles his greatest threats yet: cold-hearted MR. FREEZE™, venomous POISON IVY™ and the unstoppable brute known only as BANE™. BATMAN™ finds himself at odds with his crimefighting comrade ROBIN™, no longer satisfied with his role as a sidekick. As MR. FREEZE™ threatens to unleash a new ice age upon the citizens of GOTHAM CITY™, the DYNAMIC DUD, now joined by the heroic newcomer BATGIRL™, must learn to work as a team before GOTHAM CITY is put on ice."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

The figure includes 1 of 4 pieces that when combined with the rest of Batman & Robin Build-a line will assemble Mr. Freeze

Batgirl includes a display base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

