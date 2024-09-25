Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

LEGO Debuts New Star Wars Set with the Imperials vs. Rebels

LEGO is back in a galaxy far, far away as they debut their new Star Wars Imperial Dropship vs. Rebel Scout Speeder set

Article Summary LEGO debuts new Star Wars set, featuring Imperial Dropship vs. Rebel Scout Speeder with 383 pieces.

Set includes two vehicles with stud shooters, three Stormtroopers, and three Rebel Fleet Soldiers.

Special 25th-anniversary QT-KT astromech droid figure included for collectors.

Available October 1, 2024, online and in stores for $39.99. Check it out on the LEGO Store website.

War runs through the galaxy as the Galactic Empire takes on the Rebel Alliance for freedom and against tyranny. LEGO is bringing the war right to your Star Wars collection as they debut a brand new set that comes in at 383 pieces. The Imperial Dropship vs. Rebel Scout Speeder set has arrived, which features two brick-built vehicles with two stud shooters. The set will also feature three Stormtroopers as well as three Rebel Fleet Soldiers. This set is a simple yet fun set that helps turn the tide of battle and is a great way to build up your LEGO reinforcements.

On top of this set, a new LEGO Star Wars 25th-anniversary Minifigure will also be included with the QT-KT astromech. QT was the R-Series Astromech that featured a more feminine program and was the mech of Jedi Masters Aayla Secura. She featured a bright pink design, and if you're collecting Star Wars Droids, then this is the droid you're looking for. War is set to arrive on October 1, 2024, in stores and online for $39.99, and the set can be seen right on the LEGO Store now.

LEGO Star Wars Imperial Dropship vs. Rebel Scout Speeder

"Power into Imperial Dropship vs. Rebel Scout Speeder battles with this buildable LEGO® Star Wars™ vehicle toy playset for kids (40755). Each vehicle has 2 stud shooters and is packed with playful features, including the dropship's detachable trooptransport platform and the speeder's detachable rotating turret. A cool Star Wars gift set for ages 8+, it also includes 3 Stormtrooper and 3 Rebel Fleet Trooper LEGO minifigures, plus a LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary QT-KT droid figure."

Build fleets of rival Star Wars troopers and play out dramatic Imperial Dropship vs. Rebel Scout Speeder battles

troopers and play out dramatic Imperial Dropship vs. Rebel Scout Speeder battles 6 LEGO® Star Wars ™ minifigures – 3 Stormtroopers and 3 Rebel Fleet Troopers, each with blasters, plus a collectible LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary QT-KT LEGO droid figure with a display stand

™ minifigures – 3 Stormtroopers and 3 Rebel Fleet Troopers, each with blasters, plus a collectible LEGO 25th anniversary QT-KT LEGO droid figure with a display stand Imperial Dropship – Features an opening LEGO® minifigure cockpit, 2 stud shooters, rotating engines and wings, plus a detachable troop transport platform with space for 2 LEGO minifigures

