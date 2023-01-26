LEGO Deploys Star Wars Captain Rex with New Replica Helmet Set It is time to return to a Galaxy Far, Far Away as LEGO is back with some new Star Wars sets including a helmet replica for Commander Cody

It is time to turn some clankers into scrap metal once again as LEGO returns to the battlefield of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Created just for the hit animated series, Captain Rex has grown to become a beloved character in the franchise. LEGO is honoring the 501st Legion Clone Commander by adding his signature helmet to their growing Star Wars replica helmet collection. Coming in at 854 pieces, Star Wars fans can build Captain Rex's signature helmet with this new release. Standing at 8" tall, Star Wars fans create this Phase II Clone Trooper helmet with great detail featuring the 501st blue and even kill marks on his helmet. This is a pretty sweet set for The Clone Wars fans to build, and the Captain Rex helmet is priced at $69.99. The set is expected for a March 2023 release, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

501st Clone Captain Rex Reporting for Duty at LEGO

"Show respect for a great 501st Legion Clone Commander with this collectible, brick-built LEGO® Star Wars™ Captain Rex Helmet (75349) model for adults. Practice mindfulness as you capture every detail of the helmet, as seen in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Add the buildable stand with a nameplate to complete an attention-grabbing display piece for your home or workplace."

"Find easy-to-follow instructions in the box and on the LEGO Builder app to guide you through every step of the immersive creative experience. When you are ready for another construction challenge, look out for other new-for-March-2023 LEGO Star Wars helmets to add to your collection. It began a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away. Now the story continues in your own home with LEGO Star Wars sets for adults. Explore the range to discover holiday or birthday gift ideas for Star Wars fans and any passionate LEGO builder."

Brick-built recreation of Captain Rex's helmet (75349) – Escape the everyday and spend quality time building this highly detailed LEGO® Star Wars™ Captain Rex Helmet

Made for display – Relive dramatic Star Wars: The Clone Wars scenes as you replicate authentic details of Captain Rex's helmet in LEGO® bricks and display it on the brick-built stand with a nameplate

Build your collection – This Star Wars: The Clone Wars collectible is part of a series of LEGO® Star Wars™ build-to-display helmet models

Brick-built Star Wars™ memorabilia designed to make a big visual impact – This collectible Captain Rex helmet replica measures over 8 in. (21 cm) high, 5 in. (12 cm) wide and 5 in. (13 cm) deep