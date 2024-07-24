Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Fortnite, lego

LEGO Fortnite Finally Comes to Life with New Battle Bus Set

Get ready to hop off the Battle Bus as LEGO is bringing the world of Fortnite to life with some brand new themed sets

Get ready to drop into the action with some brand new LEGO sets that are inspired by the hit battle royale game Fortnite. It was not long ago that Epic Games partnered with LEGO to create a new LEGO-inspired game mode featuring brick models of original skins. Well, those modes are coming to life as real LEGO Fortnite sets are on the way, and now it's a better way to drop in than with the infamous Battle Bus. Coming in at 954 pieces, the Battle Bus is faithfully brought to life and measures 11" long, 11" tall, and 5" wide. The bus will have rolling wheels, a hot air balloon, and a removable roof to showcase the minifigure inside.

This Battle Bus set will have brand-new LEGO Fortnite minifigures that look like they were brought to life right off the screen. This will consist of Adventure Peely, Brite Bomber, Cuddle Team Leader, Battalion Brawler, Cube Assassin, Trespasser Elite, Drift, Raven, and Meowscles! While no weapons are included, some themed Fortnite goodies are with Slurp Juice, Slap Juice, Grappler, and some Pickaxes. All of this is priced at only $99.99, and it is up for pre-order right now with an October 2024 release. Where are you dropping?

"Ignite imaginations with the LEGO® Fortnite Battle Bus (77073) video game toy for fans aged 10 and up. Based on the exciting video game, the building set lets gamers create a cool Fortnite vehicle. Fans journey into the exciting LEGO Fortnite world as they build the bus, which has rolling wheels and a removable roof, and the instantly recognizable hot-air balloon. But that's just the start! Bringing the adventure to life, these can be seated inside the bus to fuel creative role play."

LEGO® vehicle – Fortnite fans will be thrilled to create a brick-built version of the Battle Bus, which will feature in the LEGO Fortnite video game

Packed with details – The video game building set features accessories that include Slurp Juice, a Grappler, Pickaxes and Slap Juice

9 LEGO® Fortnite minifigures – Battalion Brawler, Adventure Peely, Brite Bomber, Cuddle Team Leader, Cube Assassin, Trespasser Elite, Drift, Meowscles and Raven bring the adventure to life

