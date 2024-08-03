Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, skeleton crew, star wars

LEGO Gives Star Wars Fans a First Look at Skeleton Crew with New Set

Get ready for the upcoming series Skeleton Crew with the help of LEGO as they put out a brand new set featuring the Onyx Cinder

Article Summary LEGO unveils 1,325-piece Onyx Cinder set from the upcoming Star Wars: Skeleton Crew series.

The set includes five minifigures: Jod, Wim, KB, Fern, and Neel, new characters in the Star Wars universe.

The Onyx Cinder starship features rotating engines, stud shooters, turrets, and a detailed cockpit.

Available for $139.99 on shopDisney and in-stores; get ready for space adventures with the Skeleton Crew.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is set to arrive this December, and not much is known about the project. It was only recently that fans finally got some official images for the series. However, LEGO is changing things up by unveiling the entire crew with their newest Star Wars set. The Onyx Cinder has arrived and is making an impressive landing with this 1,325-piece set. Coming in at 14" long, 4" high, and 10" tall, this starship features plenty to keep your space travel fun and comfy. The Onyx Cinder will feature rotating engines, two stud shooters, rotating turrets, a cockpit, an opening cargo area, and a compartment with seats for four LEGO minifigures. That is not all, as this set will come with five LEGO minifigures with new entries in the Star Wars Universe: Jod, Wim, KB, Fern, and Neel. Who knows what adventures will await this crew? Collectors can get a jump on their Skeleton Crew adventure for $139.99. This set is already live and up for purchase on shopDisney and can be found in-stores now.

LEGO The Onyx Cinder 75374 – Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

"Bring on the Star Wars: Skeleton Crew adventures with this LEGO set inspired by the new series on Disney+! Join Jod, Wim, Fern, KB and Neel aboard The Onyx Cinder and plan your next mission. Stow their flashlights and other cargo and launch into space. Adjust the engines to fly at top speed and target enemy starships with the stud shooters. Then eat some fruit or take a nap in the bed before landing."

Magic in the details

Set #75374

1,325 pieces

Includes five LEGO Star Wars minifigures: Jod with a vintage-style blaster, plus Wim, KB, Fern and Neel, each with a buildable flashlight accessory

Features a cockpit, compartment with seats for four LEGO minifigures

Rotating engines for landing/takeoff or flight

Two stud shooters and two rotating turrets

Opening cargo compartment with a grabbing claw, walkie-talkie, fruit and a pirate telescope, plus storage for the blaster and flashlights

Using the LEGO Builder app, kids can zoom, rotate and visualize a digital version of this construction model as they build

Inspired by Star Wars: Skeleton Crew on Disney+

