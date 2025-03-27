Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: jaws, lego

LEGO Ideas Jaws – Amity Island's Hero Arrives with Chief Martin Brody

Evil lies beneath the surface as we honor the 50th anniversary of Jaws as we build the impressive Icons set from LEGO featuring the Orca

Article Summary Celebrate Jaws' 50th with LEGO's 1,497-piece Orca set featuring Brody minifigure in iconic style.

Relive Amity Island's terror with a detailed great white shark and iconic scenes from the film.

Chief Brody, portrayed by Roy Scheider, joins LEGO with a face that rotates for relaxed or heroic expressions.

Recreate iconic moments on Orca with Quint's boat, maps, and more. Perfect for Jaws and LEGO fans alike.

We are back as we continue to set sail with LEGO and celebrate the 50th anniversary of the classic summer blockbuster, Jaws. Last year, LEGO dropped another impressive LEGO Icon fan set that returned collectors to Amity Island to revisit the horror of Jaws. This 1,497-piece set features a brick-built great white shark and the infamous Orca, which we are finally starting to build. We changed things up by building the watery base first, and now it's time to start building this ship along with our first Jaws minifigure as Chief Brody has arrived! This figure features his signature look from the film, with a revolver, binoculars, and even a rotating face, showing a more relaxed expression.

Chief Martin Brody, portrayed by Roy Scheider, is the heart of Jaws, as he embodies the everyman hero who has now been thrust into extraordinary circumstances. As the new police chief of Amity Island, Brody has moved from New York to find a quieter life for his family. However, things change when a series of shark attacks start to terrorize the town. However, the bureaucracy of this summer island and the safety of the island's residents collide, leading to taking on more dramatic events. He must now join forces with a battle-hardened shark hunter and an invested scientist to save the day. This Jaws set captures all the action and heroism that Chief Brody brings to the film but in legendary LEGO format. That is one thing that the LEGO Icons sets do right: they expand the reach of LEGO to new levels, creating masterpieces like this.

His famous line, "You're gonna need a bigger boat," is one of cinema's most iconic quotes, and it perfectly captures the colossal size of this shark. LEGO was sure to showcase this with the set, and the quote is even featured on the base of the set, which we covered last time. The rest of these steps are pretty simple: building the bottom of the boat and showing off that iconic shark-hunting boat owned by Quint. The back of the boat features a brick-built ORCA plate along with a sleek brick wooden deck, which is followed by the start of the cabin. We do get an Amity Gazette newspaper article, along with the radio and map in the cabin. It will be great to place all three of these heroes inside the cabin and recreate the calm before the storm sequence. There are plenty of ways to honor the 50th anniversary of Jaws; while this set is a year late, it is the perfect one to bring home this year, and you still can. Stay tuned for the arrival of Shark Scientist Hooper, and we will continue to build the Orca.

