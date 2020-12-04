Jeep fans can now build their own Jeep Wrangler with the newest LEGO Technic set. Fans and collectors will now be able to build this iconic 4 x 4 off-roading vehicle with this 665 piece building kit. The LEGO Jeep is packed with details and functionality like doors and a hood that can open and close. It will also feature folding down rear seats, a full-size spare tire, and an added winch giving fans the closest to a real Jeep Wrangler Rubicon without actually owning one. This off-road vehicle will feature a yellow and black color scheme that will easily catch the eye of anyone checking out your collection.

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon LEGO Technic set is no small feature either as it will stand 4.5 inches tall, 9.5 inches long, and 5 inches wide. Fans can explore this SUV's nicely detailed interior and giving them amazing specs and functionality of the car up close. The LEGO Technic Jeep Wrangler will be priced at $49.99. It is set to release in January 2021, and while it is not up for pre-order just yet, fans can find it located here. If you want to continue bringing realistic cars home in amazing LEGO fashion, make sure you check out the upcoming LEGO Technic Ferrari.

"Any vehicle-loving kid would be proud to own a high-performance 4X4. Now you can make that dream a reality with the LEGO® Technic™ Jeep® Wrangler (42122) toy model. Boys and girls aged 9 and up will have fun exploring this iconic off-roader. There's a button to operate the front steering and its powerful axle-articulation suspension means kids will love testing out their model on obstacles around the home."

"With opening doors and hood, fold-down rear seats, a full-size spare tire, winch and classic Jeep branding, this fun toy model car brings kids closer than ever to the real Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. The eye-catching, yellow-and-black color scheme means this model looks great in action or on display. The world of LEGO Technic offers advanced building toys for young LEGO fans ready for their next fun challenge. With realistic mechanisms, these collectible toys are a great way to introduce kids to engineering concepts."

