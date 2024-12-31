Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, Marvel Studios

LEGO Marvel Studios Avengers Tower – A Glorious Purpose

We are diving into the holiday season with a brand new LEGO build as we enter the MCU in great detail with the 5000 piece Avengers Tower set

Article Summary Explore the 5000-piece LEGO Avengers Tower and its stunning details inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Experience the action with Loki, Chitauri soldiers, and epic Avengers scenes as part of the expansive set.

Marvel at features like Iron Man's Mark 7 armor, a mystical portal for Wong, and many iconic character poses.

A must-have for Marvel fans, combining LEGO craftsmanship and Infinity Saga nostalgia in one stunning display.

Witness the arrival of a God as we finally are at the end of the truly remarkable LEGO Avengers Tower build. We are on the last bag of the set, which brings the adopted brother of Thor and God of Mischief, Loki, to life. This god has arrived to conquer Earth and prove his superiority over Midgard after feeling betrayed by his father, Odin, and the events of Thor. Using the powerful Tesseract, he forms an alliance with the Chitauri, a deadly alien race, to invade Earth and enslave humanity. The Chitari army arrives here featuring two more LEGO Minifigures that get their flying speeders. The arrival of Loki marks the end of the build, with all of the rest of the set featuring unique eldest to enhance the Avengers Tower.

This consists of adding a portal for Wong, showing his mystical elements, and can even help enhance the Marvel Sanctum Sanctorum set. Up next is one of my favorite elements, with the buildable Iron Man Mark 7 armor, which is displayed deploying outside the tower trying to catch a falling Tony Stark. This recreates the scene toward the end of The Avengers after Loki tosses him out of the window and he summons his new armor for the Battle of New York. The last-minute touches then continue by finishing up Loki's ship and the companion Chitari soldiers, who are displayed flying around the building. Besides that, it is really up to any Marvel fan to change and display how they were their Avengers Tower to look.

Some figure displays are adjusted here, allowing one side to be completely empty, allowing for an easy display mode. All of the Avengers are featured in action around the set, with Hawkeye doing his infamous jump shot, Thor taking on a Leviathan, Hulk smashing some windows, and Iron Man taking off the skies. Black Widow is going for Loki via Chitari speeder, while Captain America is inside fighting his younger self as we time travel for Avengers: Endgame. The rest are just out and about enjoying the Battle of New York as I try to capture some fun and dynamic displays for each hero. The Avengers Tower LEGO set is easily one of the greatest Marvel Studios collectibles any fan can own. Even if you're not a fan of LEGO, his replica is packed with nostalgia from the Infinity Saga and will be a highlight of any Marvel Collection. It was a true honor to be able to build this set, and hopefully, in 2025, we will have more LEGO builds coming right here to Bleeding Cool.

