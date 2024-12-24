Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, Marvel Studios

LEGO Marvel Studios Avengers Tower: I Can Do This All Day

We are diving into the holiday season with a brand new LEGO build as we enter the MCU in great detail with the 5000 piece Avengers Tower set

Article Summary Discover the epic 5000-piece LEGO Marvel Avengers Tower set and build iconic MCU battles.

Join Captain America as he fights himself from the past in this detailed LEGO adventure.

Uncover the exclusive Dr. Helen Cho minifigure with her advanced medical lab from Age of Ultron.

Recreate the classic America's Ass scene with unique Past and Future Steve minifigures.

Thanos has won, and it is up to the Avengers to avenge what they have lost and try to save the universe. To do so, they must split up and travel back in time to gather the Infinity Stones. In 2012, three Infinity Stones were located in New York at one time, with the Time Stone at the Sanctum Sanctorum, the Tesseract from Loki, and the Mind Stone in Loki's Scepter. Our heroes are now back in the past, and we are building one of the greatest Marvel Studios collectibles to exist with the LEGO Avengers Tower set. Our build continues as we get some support from not one but two Star-Spangled heroes as Captain America has arrived! Mistaken for Loki, past Steve engages in a fierce fight with future Steve, and we build the fight!

However, to get to that sequence, we must first build the second floor of the Avengers Tower, which features another brand-new LEGO minifigure. Dr. Helen Cho, who was portrayed by Claudia Kim, from Avengers: Age of Ultron. She is a brilliant geneticist and developer of the Regeneration Cradle, a cutting-edge device that is capable of rapidly healing wounds and synthesizing organic tissue. She uses this on Hawkeye at the beginning of the film, and is a valued member of the team, and even stops Ultron from becoming Vision. LEGO has nicely built her medical lab within the Avengers Tower set, which also adds a "glass" floor above the lab. This is where the two Captain America's come into play, showing their battle for Loki's Scepter.

The rest of the second floor is easy, with more windows and the addition of these gorgeous, transience blue corner pieces. Both Captain America LEGO miniatures have been seen before in the Quintet set, but there are elements that set them apart from each other. Future Steven gets an unmasked head, which Past Steve is suited up, and he can do this all day. LEGO even took these two one set further, allowing Marvel Cinematic Universe fans to capture the infamous America's Ass scene in brick form. As we finish the second floor, this set has already been a real treat, giving us brand new MCU minifigures like Dr. Helen Cho, with more like her coming later on. We will continue our build of the LEGO Avengers Tower as we prepare for an Incredible arrival.

