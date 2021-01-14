LEGO Celebrates 10 Years of NINJAGO With New City Gardens Set

LEGO is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the world of NINJAGO with a brand new set known as Gardens City. This massive playset is packed with detail and comes in at 5,685 pieces, is 5 tiers high, and stands roughly 29" tall. This is one NINJAGO set that is packed full of mini shops from a museum and ice cream store to Chen's noodle shop and ninja control room. The fun doesn't end there either, as this massive LEGO set comes with 19 mini-figures, some of which include Zane, Misako, Ronin, Mei, Tito, Young Lloyd, Kai, Cece, and so much more. There will also be a golden Wu Legacy mini figure also include helping celebrate the 10 anniversary as well. This amazing NINJAGO set is perfect for young and master builders, and it is filled with great locations, accessories, and rich ninja history.

NINJAGO fans will not want to miss out on this truly incredible LEGO set that is just jam-packed with goodies. From 19 mini-figures to 5 stories high, this massive set will be a fun build for any builder, novice or master. The NINJAGO City Gardens Set is exclusive to the LEGO Store and will be priced at $299.99. Pre-orders and a reals date do not know just yet, but fans will be able to find more information and the product page located here. Don't forget to check out other LEGO NINJAGO sets as well, like the City Docks, to expand your Ninja story.

"Rediscover cherished memories and favorite ninja heroes with this NINJAGO® City Gardens (71741) set for play and display. Celebrate the 10th anniversary of the world of NINJAGO by enjoying a rewarding and fun-filled building task. There is something to enthrall NINJAGO fans on each of the brilliantly detailed 5 tiers, including an ice cream shop, Chen's noodle house, the control room, and a museum celebrating the ninjas' rich history. The building set is also packed with 19 mini-figures, including all of the ninjas and some of their allies, to enhance the build-and-play experience. This hugely impressive model is guaranteed to excite NINJAGO fans of all ages: a nostalgia-filled tower to proudly display for older builders and a world of play opportunities for youngsters. The mammoth set has 5,685 pieces, so parents can also enjoy a rewarding and fun bonding experience building it with their children."

Spectacular NINJAGO® City Gardens (71741) 5-tiered ninja house model to build and play with or display to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the NINJAGO world.

House playset has an incredible 19 minifigures to enhance role-play including Young Lloyd, Kai, Zane, Urban Cole, Urban Jay, Urban Nya, Wu Legacy, Misako, Ronin, Hai, Cece, Mei, and Tito.

Model is packed with rooms, including an ice cream shop, Chen's noodle house, a ninja control room, and a museum, all with accessories and details inspired by the ninjas' rich history.

Each of the model's 5 tiers lifts off for easy play action, and there is a ladder that can be pulled up and down at the back.

This 5,685-piece ninja playset is a great birthday gift for a passionate NINJAGO® or LEGO® fan and can be a fun bonding experience when a parent and child build it together.

The ninja house measures over 29 in. (73 cm) high, 17.5 in. (44 cm) long, and 13 in. (33 cm) wide, which is sure to impress when placed on display.

Includes a collectible golden Wu Legacy minifigure to also celebrate the 10th anniversary of LEGO® NINJAGO® toys.